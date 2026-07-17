Three Rule Changes The PWHL Should Consider To Improve On Ice Integrity And Safety

Players, coaches, general managers, and fans have vocalized consistent concern for the league's substandard officiating. Returning the coach's challenge, not just to where it was, but with increased powers, would go a long way in helping teams control their own fate. The league should still maintain power to initiate reviews in certain high-importance moments, like overtime and late in games, but team's should also be able to initiate a review, and face repercussions for instigating a review without reason. In the recent World Cup, penalty and other decisions were often called and overturned via review, greatly improving the integrity of play. In the PWHL, where officiating levels have been questioned, giving a team additional ownership on their fate has value. MLB has also instituted a highly successful system not only for teams to challenge, but also giving players the ability to challenge an umpire call at the plate. Technology has significantly impacted both leagues' ability to challenge a call, which might be a point where the PWHL is unwilling to invest, as they already utilize far fewer camera angles for reviews than other leagues. Any way you look at it, it's beyond time to bring back the coach's challenge.