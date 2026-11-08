Uphill Battle For Ottawa Charge’s Camp Invites

And speaking of intriguing options, in skates Wong, the former captain of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. This is the most interesting battle to watch up front in terms of camp invites, as she brings high hockey IQ and an understanding of what it takes to maintain a winning culture. UBC is a powerhouse program in U SPORTS, and leading in that environment could prove invaluable to the Charge. Wong is also coming off her strongest collegiate campaign with the Thunderbirds, scoring 32 points in 28 regular-season games.