What Does Each PWHL Expansion Team Have, And What Do They Still Need

In Gosling, they get a player who could become one of the league's best two-way defenders. In fact, they got a player who is already one of the league's best two-way defenders. Gosling makes good first pass decisions, and is not only dangerous from the offensive blueline, but on the rush as well. She'll be happy to join Alina Muller and Brianne Jenner in that attack. Muller is an elite two-way centre who is clutch in big moments, and rarely is outcompeted. She's an intelligent playmaker who can also score, and she rises when the going gets tough. Brianne Jenner is one of the sports active greats, with her long time Team Canada career well documented. She looked like she was on a clear decline prior to this season when Jenner's game bounced back, and climbed higher than ever. It will be interesting this year to see if that was the emergence of Rebecca Leslie on her line, or if Jenner was the driving force. Nominated for the PWHL Forward of the Year, if she's utilized down the middle, Hamilton may already have the best 1-2 punch at centre in the league.