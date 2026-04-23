‘When I Found Out, I Was Over The Moon’: Goldeneyes Players Reflect On One-Year Anniversary Of Vancouver Expansion

“The whole province has been roaring about our team. Every time I’m even in Surrey, and if I have a Goldeneyes logo, my gosh, everybody just wants to know what’s happening and cheering for us. It doesn’t even matter where you are, it just feels like PWHL hockey is on TV or is what’s being talked about. And that’s so exciting for me, just being local, to know how much our province supports women’s hockey,” Gardiner added. “It’s not just the city of Vancouver, it’s the entire west coast. I think there’s season ticket holders that fly in from Dawson City, White Horse. They come in from 100 Mile House, the interior, all over the place. We call ourselves the Vancouver Goldeneyes, but it feels like we’re British Columbia’s team right now.”