Where Does Each Of The PWHL's 12 Teams Stand As The Dust Begins To Settle In Free Agency

More than 100 players have signed this offseason whether it during expansion or free agency. Here's where each of the PWHL's 12 teams stand as the dust begins to settle.
Close to 50 PWHL players signed in the opening three days of free agency. That's on top of the more than 50 who signed during the expansion phases. Now, the dust is beginning to settle with less than a dozen full-time PWHL players from last season still available, teams are beginning to see what they have, and what they need.
Some players are also known to be signing in the coming days including Blayre Turnbull and Emma Maltais.
Here's a look at where each PWHL team stands. Each team can only sign 19 players in the offseason, with their remaining signings to come. The PWHL has yet to decided if roster sizes will remain constant at 23 players, or if they'll climb to 24 next season. Each team must have three signed goaltenders.
**Highlighted players are unsigned 2026 PWHL Draft picks.
Boston Fleet
Signed Players: 17/19
Boston must sign a goaltender to fill out their roster, but it looks like it will be a third goalie. They still might look for one more depth defender with PWHL experience, but the rest of Boston's work will likely come at camp. This team lacks scoring, so if an option does present itself to find a little touch up front, expect Danielle Marmer to take it.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Ella Huber
|Susanna Tapani
|Abby Newhook
|Jill Saulnier
|Shay Maloney
|Sophie Shirley
|Loren Gabel
|Liz Schepers
|Olivia Mobley
|Taylor House
|Laura Kluge
|Jaden Bogden
|Jenna Goodwin
|LD
|RD
|G
|Megan Keller
|Haley Winn
|Aerin Frankel
|Grace Dwyer
|Amanda Boulier
|Amanda Thiele
|Rylind MacKinnon
|Leah Stecker
|Maeve Kelly
PWHL Detroit
Signed Players: 13/19
Their blueline is completely done, but Detroit needs a pair of goaltenders and will likely want to sign another forward or two before they head into the summer. Sandra Abstreiter is best available in net, and would be a strong option for Detroit to tandem with Andrea Brändli as a safety net. Up front there are plenty of good depth options remaining on the market to provide experience and punch. Detroit however, is going to be top heavy at forward.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Daryl Watts
|Britta Curl-Salemme
|Hilary Knight
|Hannah Bilka
|Shiann Darkangelo
|Jesse Compher
|Taylor Girard
|MaryKate O'Brien
|Kyla Josifovic
|Georgie Schiff
|Sena Catterall
|LD
|RD
|G
|Mellissa Channell-Watkins
|Cayla Barnes
|Andrea Brändli
|Sydney Bard
|Nina Jobst-Smith
|Stephanie Markowski
|Casey Borgiel
|Mia Biotti
PWHL Hamilton
Signed Players: 12/19
There's some nice balance up and down PWHL Hamilton's lineup, as they look like a blue collar roster, with skill sprinkled in. Hamilton's biggest need is another defender, preferably one with PWHL experience before they close up shop for the summer, and they might want one more forward as well. They also still need a third goalie.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Emily Clark
|Alina Müller
|Elyssa Biederman
|Abby Hustler
|Brianne Jenner
|Peyton Hemp
|Kayla Vespa
|Alex Vasko
|Jade Iginla
|Megan Woodworth
|Mya Vaslet
|LD
|RD
|G
|Nicole Gosling
|Riley Brengman
|Kayle Osborne
|Nelli Laitinen
|Allyson Simpson
|Emma-Sofie Nordström
|Zoe Boyd
PWHL Las Vegas
Signed Players: 10/19
Vegas has the fewest players signed, they also drafted more players than any other team trading away two expansion signings for picks, so it makes sense. Before they knock off for the summer, Vegas should aim for one more piece of veteran depth up front, even if it's to anchor their fourth line, and they definitely need another defender with PWHL experience.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Josefin Bouveng
|Tessa Janecke
|Lacey Eden
|Maureen Murphy
|Hayley Scamurra
|Issy Wunder
|Natalie Snodgrass
|Katy Knoll
|Alexis Petford
|Sydney Healey
|Jada Habisch
|LD
|RD
|G
|Mae Batherson
|Kendall Cooper
|Nicole Hensley
|Megan Carter
|Erin Ambrose
|Saskia Maurer
|Kendall Butze
Minnesota Frost
Signed Players: 14/19
Once Minnesota knows the fate of Kendall Coyne Schofield, the rest of the picture will look clear. Coyne Schofield would complete their forward group, and leave the mix up to a third goalie and one more defender. They might try to find a blueliner before the summer.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Viivi Vainikka
|Taylor Heise
|Grace Zumwinkle
|Maddy Christian
|Kelly Pannek
|Dominique Petrie
|Klara Hymlarova
|Sam Cogan
|Elizabeth Giguere
|Peyton Anderson
|Claire Butorac
|Lara Beecher
|LD
|RD
|G
|Lee Stecklein
|Sidney Morin
|Maddie Rooney
|Tova Henderson
|Natalie Buchbinder
|Darya Gredzen
|Brooke Becker
|Sara Swiderski
Montreal Victoire
Signed Players: 16/19
Add in Emma Maltais and this is a very deep and talented roster up front. Montreal needs a third goalie, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Daniele Sauvageau look at one more depth defender with PWHL experience. They have more up front than any team in the PWHL, but their blueline is a major question mark. Montreal is also in a prime position to make a trade with a team looking for offense when camp opens.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Abby Roque
|Marie-Philip Poulin
|Laura Stacey
|Petra Nieminen
|Lina Ljungblom
|Jessie Eldridge
|Catherine Dubois
|Jade Downie-Landry
|Avi Adam
|Kaitlin Willoughby
|Alexandra Labelle
|Skylar Irving
|Emilie Lavoie
|LD
|RD
|G
|Kati Tabin
|Maggie Flaherty
|Ann-Renee Desbiens
|Nadia Mattivi
|Jessica DiGirolamo
|Hailey MacLeod
|Zoe Uens
|Erica Rieder
|Tamara Giaquinto
New York Sirens
Signed Players: 17/19
When expansion kicked off, New York looked lost. Then, they dropped to seventh in the PWHL Draft order. In the end, the Sirens don't look that bad. In fact, there's aspects of their roster that look good, including a strong top line who, if O'Brien and Kaltounkova can take another step, could make two lines look good. And their blueline is strong. Goaltending will need to prove themselves, but Elaine Chuli and Callie Shanahan can now fight it out for time, or perhaps Kaley Doyle steals a chance.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Elisa Holopainen
|Casey O'Brien
|Sarah Fillier
|Carina DiAntonio
|Kristyna Kaltounková
|Paetyn Levis
|Denisa Krizova
|Elle Hartje
|Katelyn Roberts
|Anna Bargman
|Naomi Boucher
|Clair DeGeorge
|Emmy Fecteau
|LD
|RD
|G
|Micah Zandee-Hart
|Maja Nylén Persson
|Elaine Chuli
|Emma Peschel
|Jaime Bourbonnais
|Callie Shanahan
|Nicole Vallario
|Dayle Ross
|Kaley Doyle
|Lauren Bernard
|Grace Wolfe
Ottawa Charge
Signed Players: 17/19
Following their trade for Jenna Buglioni, Ottawa's forward depth looks strong. They lack some star power up front, but a bounce back from Cava and McQuigge, another step from Kadirova and Wozniewicz, and the potential of Ray, Buglioni, Greig, and Pistekova to contribute in a meaningful way, there's promise. Their blueline still has a tinge of mobility concerns, but they also ooze experience and compete. No questions in net. Even a healthier more game-ready Sanni Ahola is good news all around.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Fanuza Kadirova
|Gabbie Hughes
|Rebecca Leslie
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Katerina Mrázová
|Michela Cava
|Brooke McQuigge
|Jordan Ray
|Jenna Buglioni
|Taylor Otremba
|Tereza Pistekova
|Dara Greig
|LD
|RD
|G
|Jocelyn Larocque
|Ronja Savolainen
|Gwyneth Philips
|Vivian Jungels
|Brooke Hobson
|Sanni Ahola
|Emma Greco
|Kate Reilly
|Kendra Woodland
|Tory Mariano
PWHL San Jose
Signed Players: 12/19
There's a ton of two-way acumen and potential in San Jose. Cherkowski and Mlynkova could be breakout players, as could Connors. O'Neill could see a boost, and Wheeler is just getting started. Then there's their incoming NCAA cohort, who all have scoring potential, but more importantly, player solid all around hockey. Scoring will still be an issue against some of the more veteran laden teams, but San Jose won't be outworked, and should get some dirty goals. Their blueline, anchored by the towering duo of Guilday and Edwards has strong upside, especially if Troy Ryan can help Daniela Pejšová reach her potential. Ryan will want at least one more forward with PWHL experience to anchor another bottom six line.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Maddi Wheeler
|Kristin O'Neill
|Anne Cherkowski
|Maggie Connors
|Sloane Matthews
|Natalie Mlýnková
|Reichen Kirchmaier
|Mckenna Van Gelder
|Lily Shannon
|Kristin Della Rovere
|LD
|RD
|G
|Rory Guilday
|Laila Edwards
|Corinne Schroeder
|Daniela Pejšová
|Hadley Hartmetz
|Tia Chan
|Mariah Keopple
|Abbey Levy
Seattle Torrent
Signed Players: 16/19
Despite all of the losses Seattle incurred, this roster looks better than last season already. They might have less skill, but the team has better balance, more players in defined roles, and some interesting upside to explore in players like Jarvis, Elliott, and Morrow. If there's an area of concern, it's their blueline. Finding a veteran free agent, whether they have PWHL experience or not, is a must.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Julia Gosling
|Alex Carpenter
|Abbey Murphy
|Emma Nuutinen
|Mikyla Grant-Mentis
|Danielle Serdachny
|Theresa Schafzahl
|Emerson Jarvis
|Gabrielle David
|Lexie Adzija
|Lily Delianedis
|Neena Brick
|Grace Elliott
|LD
|RD
|G
|Aneta Tejralová
|Anna Wilgren
|Hannah Murphy
|Emily Brown
|Sydney Morrow
|CJ Jackson
|Gracie Gilkyson
|Lyndie Lobdell
|Gabriella Durante
Toronto Sceptres
Signed Players: 16/19
Once they sign Blayre Turnbull, Toronto's lineup will look more formidable, specifically by addressing the need for a top line centre. Toronto will need steps in development up front from Zanon, Gentry, Hjalmarsson, and Van Wieren, but they should see at least a pair of those players do just that. The Sceptres have one of the better top fours in the league. The only true need they have is a third goalie, but they'll also look at what veterans remain to challenge for a fourth line or bottom pair spot on the blueline.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Kiara Zanon
|Jamie Lee Rattray
|Kirsten Simms
|Emma Gentry
|Sara Hjalmarsson
|Natalie Spooner
|Jamie Nelson
|Clara Van Wieren
|Claire Dalton
|Emma Woods
|Emerson O'Leary
|Jane Kuehl
|Lauren Messier
|LD
|RD
|G
|Ella Shelton
|Renata Fast
|Raygan Kirk
|Allie Munroe
|Kali Flanagan
|Jessie McPherson
|Brooke Disher
|Alyssa Regalado
|Hanna Baskin
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Signed Players: 16/19
Vancouver's final moves depend on Claire Thompson. At this point, it seems like she might retire, but until Thompson or the team announces it, nothing is final. She could also just be taking time to make a major decision. The only issue in Vancouver is financial. They didn't lose much in expansion. They got Caroline Harvey, and brought Dominika Laskova back to the league, but their blueline still needs help. Vancouver could skate Harvey and Jaques into the group, and they were lucky to keep Bell, but they need another capable pro.
|LW
|C
|RW
|Jennifer Gardiner
|Sarah Nurse
|Izzy Daniel
|Tereza Vanišová
|Hannah Miller
|Mannon McMahon
|Thea Johansson
|Gabby Rosenthal
|Abby Boreen
|Anna Segedi
|Madison Samoskevich
|Katie Chan
|LD
|RD
|G
|Caroline Harvey
|Sophie Jaques
|Emerance Maschmeyer
|Jules Constantinople
|Ashton Bell
|Kristen Campbell
|Dominika Laskova
|Ashley Messier
|Katie DeSa