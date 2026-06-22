Where Does Each Of The PWHL's 12 Teams Stand As The Dust Begins To Settle In Free Agency

There's a ton of two-way acumen and potential in San Jose. Cherkowski and Mlynkova could be breakout players, as could Connors. O'Neill could see a boost, and Wheeler is just getting started. Then there's their incoming NCAA cohort, who all have scoring potential, but more importantly, player solid all around hockey. Scoring will still be an issue against some of the more veteran laden teams, but San Jose won't be outworked, and should get some dirty goals. Their blueline, anchored by the towering duo of Guilday and Edwards has strong upside, especially if Troy Ryan can help Daniela Pejšová reach her potential. Ryan will want at least one more forward with PWHL experience to anchor another bottom six line.