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Where Does Each Of The PWHL's 12 Teams Stand As The Dust Begins To Settle In Free Agency

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More than 100 players have signed this offseason whether it during expansion or free agency. Here's where each of the PWHL's 12 teams stand as the dust begins to settle.

Close to 50 PWHL players signed in the opening three days of free agency. That's on top of the more than 50 who signed during the expansion phases. Now, the dust is beginning to settle with less than a dozen full-time PWHL players from last season still available, teams are beginning to see what they have, and what they need.

Some players are also known to be signing in the coming days including Blayre Turnbull and Emma Maltais.

Here's a look at where each PWHL team stands. Each team can only sign 19 players in the offseason, with their remaining signings to come. The PWHL has yet to decided if roster sizes will remain constant at 23 players, or if they'll climb to 24 next season. Each team must have three signed goaltenders.

**Highlighted players are unsigned 2026 PWHL Draft picks.

Boston Fleet

Signed Players: 17/19

Boston must sign a goaltender to fill out their roster, but it looks like it will be a third goalie. They still might look for one more depth defender with PWHL experience, but the rest of Boston's work will likely come at camp. This team lacks scoring, so if an option does present itself to find a little touch up front, expect Danielle Marmer to take it.

LWCRW
Ella HuberSusanna TapaniAbby Newhook
Jill SaulnierShay MaloneySophie Shirley
Loren GabelLiz SchepersOlivia Mobley
Taylor HouseLaura KlugeJaden Bogden
Jenna Goodwin
LDRDG
Megan KellerHaley WinnAerin Frankel
Grace DwyerAmanda BoulierAmanda Thiele
Rylind MacKinnonLeah Stecker
Maeve Kelly

PWHL Detroit&nbsp;

Signed Players: 13/19

Their blueline is completely done, but Detroit needs a pair of goaltenders and will likely want to sign another forward or two before they head into the summer. Sandra Abstreiter is best available in net, and would be a strong option for Detroit to tandem with Andrea Brändli as a safety net. Up front there are plenty of good depth options remaining on the market to provide experience and punch. Detroit however, is going to be top heavy at forward.

LWCRW
Daryl WattsBritta Curl-SalemmeHilary Knight
Hannah BilkaShiann DarkangeloJesse Compher
Taylor GirardMaryKate O'BrienKyla Josifovic
Georgie SchiffSena Catterall
LDRDG
Mellissa Channell-WatkinsCayla BarnesAndrea Brändli
Sydney BardNina Jobst-Smith
Stephanie MarkowskiCasey Borgiel
Mia Biotti
Meghan Duggan discusses PWHL HamiltonmoreVideos

PWHL Hamilton

Signed Players: 12/19

There's some nice balance up and down PWHL Hamilton's lineup, as they look like a blue collar roster, with skill sprinkled in. Hamilton's biggest need is another defender, preferably one with PWHL experience before they close up shop for the summer, and they might want one more forward as well. They also still need a third goalie.

LWCRW
Emily ClarkAlina Müller Elyssa Biederman
Abby HustlerBrianne JennerPeyton Hemp
Kayla VespaAlex VaskoJade Iginla
Megan WoodworthMya Vaslet
LDRDG
Nicole GoslingRiley BrengmanKayle Osborne
Nelli LaitinenAllyson SimpsonEmma-Sofie Nordström
Zoe Boyd

PWHL Las Vegas

Signed Players: 10/19

Vegas has the fewest players signed, they also drafted more players than any other team trading away two expansion signings for picks, so it makes sense. Before they knock off for the summer, Vegas should aim for one more piece of veteran depth up front, even if it's to anchor their fourth line, and they definitely need another defender with PWHL experience.

LWCRW
Josefin BouvengTessa JaneckeLacey Eden
Maureen MurphyHayley ScamurraIssy Wunder
Natalie SnodgrassKaty KnollAlexis Petford
Sydney HealeyJada Habisch
LDRDG
Mae BathersonKendall CooperNicole Hensley
Megan CarterErin AmbroseSaskia Maurer
Kendall Butze

Minnesota Frost

Signed Players: 14/19

Once Minnesota knows the fate of Kendall Coyne Schofield, the rest of the picture will look clear. Coyne Schofield would complete their forward group, and leave the mix up to a third goalie and one more defender. They might try to find a blueliner before the summer.

LWCRW
Viivi VainikkaTaylor HeiseGrace Zumwinkle
Maddy ChristianKelly PannekDominique Petrie
Klara HymlarovaSam CoganElizabeth Giguere
Peyton AndersonClaire ButoracLara Beecher
LDRDG
Lee SteckleinSidney MorinMaddie Rooney
Tova HendersonNatalie BuchbinderDarya Gredzen
Brooke BeckerSara Swiderski

Montreal Victoire

Signed Players: 16/19

Add in Emma Maltais and this is a very deep and talented roster up front. Montreal needs a third goalie, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Daniele Sauvageau look at one more depth defender with PWHL experience. They have more up front than any team in the PWHL, but their blueline is a major question mark. Montreal is also in a prime position to make a trade with a team looking for offense when camp opens.

LWCRW
Abby RoqueMarie-Philip PoulinLaura Stacey
Petra NieminenLina LjungblomJessie Eldridge
Catherine DuboisJade Downie-LandryAvi Adam
Kaitlin WilloughbyAlexandra LabelleSkylar Irving
Emilie Lavoie
LDRDG
Kati TabinMaggie FlahertyAnn-Renee Desbiens
Nadia MattiviJessica DiGirolamoHailey MacLeod
Zoe UensErica Rieder
Tamara Giaquinto

New York Sirens

Signed Players: 17/19

When expansion kicked off, New York looked lost. Then, they dropped to seventh in the PWHL Draft order. In the end, the Sirens don't look that bad. In fact, there's aspects of their roster that look good, including a strong top line who, if O'Brien and Kaltounkova can take another step, could make two lines look good. And their blueline is strong. Goaltending will need to prove themselves, but Elaine Chuli and Callie Shanahan can now fight it out for time, or perhaps Kaley Doyle steals a chance.

LWCRW
Elisa HolopainenCasey O'BrienSarah Fillier
Carina DiAntonioKristyna Kaltounková Paetyn Levis
Denisa KrizovaElle HartjeKatelyn Roberts
Anna BargmanNaomi BoucherClair DeGeorge
Emmy Fecteau
LDRDG
Micah Zandee-HartMaja Nylén PerssonElaine Chuli
Emma PeschelJaime BourbonnaisCallie Shanahan
Nicole VallarioDayle RossKaley Doyle
Lauren Bernard
Grace Wolfe

Ottawa Charge

Signed Players: 17/19

Following their trade for Jenna Buglioni, Ottawa's forward depth looks strong. They lack some star power up front, but a bounce back from Cava and McQuigge, another step from Kadirova and Wozniewicz, and the potential of Ray, Buglioni, Greig, and Pistekova to contribute in a meaningful way, there's promise. Their blueline still has a tinge of mobility concerns, but they also ooze experience and compete. No questions in net. Even a healthier more game-ready Sanni Ahola is good news all around.

LWCRW
Fanuza KadirovaGabbie HughesRebecca Leslie
Sarah WozniewiczKaterina Mrázová Michela Cava
Brooke McQuiggeJordan RayJenna Buglioni
Taylor OtrembaTereza PistekovaDara Greig
LDRDG
Jocelyn LarocqueRonja SavolainenGwyneth Philips
Vivian JungelsBrooke HobsonSanni Ahola
Emma GrecoKate ReillyKendra Woodland
Tory Mariano

PWHL San Jose

Signed Players: 12/19

There's a ton of two-way acumen and potential in San Jose. Cherkowski and Mlynkova could be breakout players, as could Connors. O'Neill could see a boost, and Wheeler is just getting started. Then there's their incoming NCAA cohort, who all have scoring potential, but more importantly, player solid all around hockey. Scoring will still be an issue against some of the more veteran laden teams, but San Jose won't be outworked, and should get some dirty goals. Their blueline, anchored by the towering duo of Guilday and Edwards has strong upside, especially if Troy Ryan can help Daniela Pejšová reach her potential. Ryan will want at least one more forward with PWHL experience to anchor another bottom six line.

LWCRW
Maddi WheelerKristin O'NeillAnne Cherkowski
Maggie ConnorsSloane MatthewsNatalie Mlýnková  
Reichen KirchmaierMckenna Van GelderLily Shannon
Kristin Della Rovere
LDRDG
Rory GuildayLaila EdwardsCorinne Schroeder
Daniela Pejšová Hadley HartmetzTia Chan
Mariah KeoppleAbbey Levy

Seattle Torrent

Signed Players: 16/19

Despite all of the losses Seattle incurred, this roster looks better than last season already. They might have less skill, but the team has better balance, more players in defined roles, and some interesting upside to explore in players like Jarvis, Elliott, and Morrow. If there's an area of concern, it's their blueline. Finding a veteran free agent, whether they have PWHL experience or not, is a must.

LWCRW
Julia GoslingAlex CarpenterAbbey Murphy
Emma NuutinenMikyla Grant-MentisDanielle Serdachny
Theresa SchafzahlEmerson JarvisGabrielle David
Lexie AdzijaLily DelianedisNeena Brick
Grace Elliott
LDRDG
Aneta Tejralová  Anna WilgrenHannah Murphy
Emily BrownSydney MorrowCJ Jackson
Gracie GilkysonLyndie LobdellGabriella Durante

Toronto Sceptres

Signed Players: 16/19

Once they sign Blayre Turnbull, Toronto's lineup will look more formidable, specifically by addressing the need for a top line centre. Toronto will need steps in development up front from Zanon, Gentry, Hjalmarsson, and Van Wieren, but they should see at least a pair of those players do just that. The Sceptres have one of the better top fours in the league. The only true need they have is a third goalie, but they'll also look at what veterans remain to challenge for a fourth line or bottom pair spot on the blueline.

LWCRW
Kiara ZanonJamie Lee RattrayKirsten Simms
Emma GentrySara HjalmarssonNatalie Spooner
Jamie NelsonClara Van WierenClaire Dalton
Emma WoodsEmerson O'LearyJane Kuehl
Lauren Messier
LDRDG
Ella SheltonRenata FastRaygan Kirk
Allie MunroeKali FlanaganJessie McPherson
Brooke DisherAlyssa Regalado
Hanna Baskin

Vancouver Goldeneyes

Signed Players: 16/19

Vancouver's final moves depend on Claire Thompson. At this point, it seems like she might retire, but until Thompson or the team announces it, nothing is final. She could also just be taking time to make a major decision. The only issue in Vancouver is financial. They didn't lose much in expansion. They got Caroline Harvey, and brought Dominika Laskova back to the league, but their blueline still needs help. Vancouver could skate Harvey and Jaques into the group, and they were lucky to keep Bell, but they need another capable pro.

LWCRW
Jennifer GardinerSarah NurseIzzy Daniel
Tereza Vanišová Hannah MillerMannon McMahon
Thea JohanssonGabby RosenthalAbby Boreen
Anna SegediMadison SamoskevichKatie Chan
LDRDG
Caroline HarveySophie JaquesEmerance Maschmeyer
Jules ConstantinopleAshton BellKristen Campbell
Dominika LaskovaAshley MessierKatie DeSa
PWHL
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