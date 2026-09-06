With The NHL Investing In Germany, Will The PWHL And Women's Hockey Follow?

New attendance marks have continued to be set not only by the PWHL, but across Europe as well. In March 2025, Sweden's Frolunda drew 8,442 for a home game against Lulea in SDHL action. Last season Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League drew a new recod of 4,997 for a game between the ZSC Lions and EV Zug. Internationally, Czechia's 2025 World Championships set a new all-time total attendance mark for the tournament, drawing multiple sellout crowds of 5,859. At the 2026 Olympics, Italy's second preliminary round game against Sweden brought in 10,727 fans. The evidence is clear that the appetite for elite women's hockey is not isolated to the United States and Canada, but has become global.