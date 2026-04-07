Report: No European Takeover Tour For The PWHL, Yet

The NHL has been visiting Europe for close to 90 years first sending teams to Europe in 1938 with the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers playing nine games in England and France. Women's hockey as already booming in England and France during the 1930s, with the two nations regularly constructing women's national teams to face-off, including drawing 10,000 fans to a game in Paris, and 9,000 to what is now Wembley Arena in London.