Florida Everblades Sign Russian Forward

The Florida Everblades have signed forward Andrei Bakanov to a standard player contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old Bakanov joins the Everblades in his sixth season of professional hockey. The Moskva, Russia native has played five games this season for the Norfolk Admirals.

Over his career, the left-shot forward has 33 goals and 26 assists for 59 points in 157 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers, Bloomington Bison, Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, and Admirals.

Bakanov has also played 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alongside his experience in North American professional hockey, Bakanov has also played two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, first with Kunlun Red Star and then with HK Sochi.

The Everblades are back in action Friday evening to open a three-game series in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. Florida (17-5-1-1) enters the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, including three victories on the road. The Blades sit atop the South Division with 36 points.

Savannah (9-10-2-1) ranks sixth with 21 points. The Ghost Pirates have dropped four of their last seven contests, with just one win coming at home.

Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is set for 7 Pm ET.