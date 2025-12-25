Finland’s U18 Roster as Five Nations Gets Underway

While the group stage of the World Juniors gets underway tomorrow, several European nations are also in action at the U18 Five Nations tournament. The event is being held in Zuchwil, Switzerland, with Finland joined by the host nation as well as Czechia, Germany, and Slovakia.
From the most recent U18 tournament in November, the Finnish roster has undergone significant rotation, with only eight players returning for this event. Among the notable absences are top prospects Oliver Suvanto and Juho Piiparinen, who are competing at the World Juniors.
One of the players drawing significant attention ahead of the draft is defenseman Samu Alalauri, ranked 40th by The Hockey News draft analyst Tony Ferrari in December. Alalauri is an offensively inclined blueliner with good size at 6-foot-2. He has shown flashes of offensive flair, but consistency will be key if he’s going to push himself higher up draft boards.
Alalauri missed the U18 Five Nations tournament in Sweden in November due to injury. He returned shortly thereafter to Finland’s U20 league, where he’s produced five goals and 17 points in 25 games.
Also on the roster are four players born in 2009: defenseman Roni Kuukasjärvi and forwards Paavo Fugleberg, Miska Liljeberg, and Luca Santala. They won’t be draft-eligible until 2027 and 2028, but strong performances at the Five Nations tournament and over the rest of the spring could put them in the mix for spots on Finland’s U18 World Championship roster.
Pyry Lammi, Ässät Pori
Aarni Riihimäki, JYP Jyväskylä
Samu Alalauri, Pelicans Lahti
Roni Kuukasjärvi, Ilves Tampere
Mikael Niskanen, KalPa Kuopio
Jonne Parkkali, HIFK Helsinki
Maxim Saarimäki, Ässät Pori
Joel Tarvainen, KalPa Kuopio
Vilmeri Väänänen, Jokerit Helsinki
Paavo Fugleberg, TPS Turku
Oiva Juntunen, KooKoo Kouvola
Luukas Jurvelin, Kärpät Oulu
Max Järventie, Tappara Tampere
Janne Karassaari, Kärpät Oulu
Tino Kossila, Jokerit Helsinki
Miska Liljeberg, Ilves Tampere
Rasmus Miilunpohja, KalPa Kuopio
Ilari Mäkinen, HPK Hämeenlinna
Noel Pakarinen, Kiekko-Espoo
Luca Santala, Kiekko-Espoo
Miko Vatjus, Lukko Rauma
Atte Vuori, Kiekko-Espoo