    Finland’s U18 Roster as Five Nations Gets Underway

    Jacob Smeds
    Dec 25, 2025, 19:36
    Updated at: Dec 25, 2025, 19:55

    Finland’s U18 team competes at the Five Nations in Switzerland, featuring draft prospect Samu Alalauri and several rising 2009-born talents.

    While the group stage of the World Juniors gets underway tomorrow, several European nations are also in action at the U18 Five Nations tournament. The event is being held in Zuchwil, Switzerland, with Finland joined by the host nation as well as Czechia, Germany, and Slovakia.

    From the most recent U18 tournament in November, the Finnish roster has undergone significant rotation, with only eight players returning for this event. Among the notable absences are top prospects Oliver Suvanto and Juho Piiparinen, who are competing at the World Juniors.

    One of the players drawing significant attention ahead of the draft is defenseman Samu Alalauri, ranked 40th by The Hockey News draft analyst Tony Ferrari in December. Alalauri is an offensively inclined blueliner with good size at 6-foot-2. He has shown flashes of offensive flair, but consistency will be key if he’s going to push himself higher up draft boards.

    Alalauri missed the U18 Five Nations tournament in Sweden in November due to injury. He returned shortly thereafter to Finland’s U20 league, where he’s produced five goals and 17 points in 25 games.

    Also on the roster are four players born in 2009: defenseman Roni Kuukasjärvi and forwards Paavo Fugleberg, Miska Liljeberg, and Luca Santala. They won’t be draft-eligible until 2027 and 2028, but strong performances at the Five Nations tournament and over the rest of the spring could put them in the mix for spots on Finland’s U18 World Championship roster.

    Team Finland roster for the U18 Five Nations tournament in Switzerland

    Goaltenders

    Pyry Lammi, Ässät Pori
    Aarni Riihimäki, JYP Jyväskylä

    Defensemen

    Samu Alalauri, Pelicans Lahti
    Roni Kuukasjärvi, Ilves Tampere
    Mikael Niskanen, KalPa Kuopio
    Jonne Parkkali, HIFK Helsinki
    Maxim Saarimäki, Ässät Pori
    Joel Tarvainen, KalPa Kuopio
    Vilmeri Väänänen, Jokerit Helsinki  

    Forwards

    Paavo Fugleberg, TPS Turku
    Oiva Juntunen, KooKoo Kouvola
    Luukas Jurvelin, Kärpät Oulu
    Max Järventie, Tappara Tampere
    Janne Karassaari, Kärpät Oulu
    Tino Kossila, Jokerit Helsinki
    Miska Liljeberg, Ilves Tampere
    Rasmus Miilunpohja, KalPa Kuopio
    Ilari Mäkinen, HPK Hämeenlinna
    Noel Pakarinen, Kiekko-Espoo
    Luca Santala, Kiekko-Espoo
    Miko Vatjus, Lukko Rauma
    Atte Vuori, Kiekko-Espoo  

    Tournament Schedule

    Friday, 26 December 2025 (EST)

    • 10:00 AM — Germany vs Czech Republic
    • 1:30 PM — Slovakia vs Switzerland

    Saturday, 27 December 2025 (EST)

    • 9:00 AM — Slovakia vs Finland
    • 12:30 PM — Czech Republic vs Switzerland

    Sunday, 28 December 2025 (EST)

    • 9:00 AM — Czech Republic vs Slovakia
    • 12:30 PM — Finland vs Germany

    Monday, 29 December 2025 (EST)

    • 9:00 AM — Germany vs Slovakia
    • 12:30 PM — Switzerland vs Finland

    Tuesday, 30 December 2025 (EST)

    • 9:00 AM — Finland vs Czech Republic
    • 12:30 PM — Switzerland vs Germany
