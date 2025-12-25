Finland’s U18 Roster as Five Nations Gets Underway

While the group stage of the World Juniors gets underway tomorrow, several European nations are also in action at the U18 Five Nations tournament. The event is being held in Zuchwil, Switzerland, with Finland joined by the host nation as well as Czechia, Germany, and Slovakia.

From the most recent U18 tournament in November, the Finnish roster has undergone significant rotation, with only eight players returning for this event. Among the notable absences are top prospects Oliver Suvanto and Juho Piiparinen, who are competing at the World Juniors.

One of the players drawing significant attention ahead of the draft is defenseman Samu Alalauri, ranked 40th by The Hockey News draft analyst Tony Ferrari in December. Alalauri is an offensively inclined blueliner with good size at 6-foot-2. He has shown flashes of offensive flair, but consistency will be key if he’s going to push himself higher up draft boards.

Alalauri missed the U18 Five Nations tournament in Sweden in November due to injury. He returned shortly thereafter to Finland’s U20 league, where he’s produced five goals and 17 points in 25 games.

Also on the roster are four players born in 2009: defenseman Roni Kuukasjärvi and forwards Paavo Fugleberg, Miska Liljeberg, and Luca Santala. They won’t be draft-eligible until 2027 and 2028, but strong performances at the Five Nations tournament and over the rest of the spring could put them in the mix for spots on Finland’s U18 World Championship roster.

Team Finland roster for the U18 Five Nations tournament in Switzerland

Goaltenders

Pyry Lammi, Ässät Pori

Aarni Riihimäki, JYP Jyväskylä

Defensemen

Samu Alalauri, Pelicans Lahti

Roni Kuukasjärvi, Ilves Tampere

Mikael Niskanen, KalPa Kuopio

Jonne Parkkali, HIFK Helsinki

Maxim Saarimäki, Ässät Pori

Joel Tarvainen, KalPa Kuopio

Vilmeri Väänänen, Jokerit Helsinki

Forwards

Paavo Fugleberg, TPS Turku

Oiva Juntunen, KooKoo Kouvola

Luukas Jurvelin, Kärpät Oulu

Max Järventie, Tappara Tampere

Janne Karassaari, Kärpät Oulu

Tino Kossila, Jokerit Helsinki

Miska Liljeberg, Ilves Tampere

Rasmus Miilunpohja, KalPa Kuopio

Ilari Mäkinen, HPK Hämeenlinna

Noel Pakarinen, Kiekko-Espoo

Luca Santala, Kiekko-Espoo

Miko Vatjus, Lukko Rauma

Atte Vuori, Kiekko-Espoo

Finland to Host 2028 World Juniors

Finland will host the 2028 IIHF World Junior Championship in Tampere and Turku, the nation’s first time hosting the tournament since 2016.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, 26 December 2025 (EST)

10:00 AM — Germany vs Czech Republic

1:30 PM — Slovakia vs Switzerland

Saturday, 27 December 2025 (EST)

9:00 AM — Slovakia vs Finland

12:30 PM — Czech Republic vs Switzerland

Sunday, 28 December 2025 (EST)

9:00 AM — Czech Republic vs Slovakia

12:30 PM — Finland vs Germany

Monday, 29 December 2025 (EST)

9:00 AM — Germany vs Slovakia

12:30 PM — Switzerland vs Finland

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 (EST)

9:00 AM — Finland vs Czech Republic

12:30 PM — Switzerland vs Germany

Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster

Finland has announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Eleven players return from last year’s team in the group selected for the tournament in Minnesota.