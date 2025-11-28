Sweden Unveils Olympic Jerseys for Milan 2026

Team Sweden has unveiled its jerseys for the Milan Olympics. The sweater features the classic Three Crowns on the chest, a constant hallmark throughout the history of Swedish hockey.







Sweden has already named six players to its roster. Those are Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs).

The last time Sweden won Olympic gold, the tournament was also held in Italy (2006). That year it was the golden Swedish generation, with Peter Forsberg, Mats Sundin, and Nicklas Lidström leading the way. Before that, Sweden also won gold in 1994, when Forsberg scored the decisive shootout goal on Corey Hirsch in the Canadian net.

Other hockey teams that have already revealed their jerseys for the Olympics include Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Slovakia and the USA.

Sweden Wins Both the U18 and U20 Five Nations

It was a dramatic final day at both the U18 and U20 Five Nations. Despite Czechia holding pole position heading into the final day at the U20 level, Sweden ended up winning the tournament — helped by a win against Czechia. Sweden also claimed the title at the U18 level on home ice, thanks to a victory over the United States on Sunday.<br><br>