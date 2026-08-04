Five NCAA stars who could sign NHL contracts this spring

Every year, college players make the jump to pro hockey within just a couple of days of their NCAA season. Some players play a handful of regular-season games, while others go on lengthy playoff runs straight out of Marketing 101.
Losing before or early in the Frozen Four tournament is crushing for many teams and players, but it opens a new window for NHL teams to call up their promising prospects whom they think are ready for the playoffs, or they want to see them close the regular season out and potentially play with the team’s AHL affiliate for a playoff run. Last season saw Michigan State’s Porter Martone joining the Philadelphia Flyers, where he was an impact player in their top six for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. Cole Caufield was another example where he joined the Montreal Canadiens and went to the Stanley Cup Final that same playoff run.
So who are the names this year who could be throwing on an NHL sweater come spring of 2027, or maybe even earlier?
Michael Hage, University of Michigan - NHL rights: Montreal Canadiens
Many fans expected Hage to be called up at the end of last season to join Montreal’s AHL affiliate in Laval, but Hage wanted to stay with Michigan. As of this summer, Montreal GM Kent Hughes is still actively trying to sign Hage, so by the time the season starts, he might already be a pro.
Even if Hage doesn’t sign right away, he’s almost a lock to sign whenever his season with the Wolverines is over as he chases a Hobey Baker and, most importantly, a National Championship.
Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac University - NHL rights: Calgary Flames
After leading the NCAA in points last season, Wyttenbach was expected to turn pro, but, like Hage, he wanted another chance at a National title. Wyttenbach also has plenty of motivation after narrowly missing out on the Hobey Baker Award. He wants a chance to prove himself, something he’s been doing since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL draft.
The Flames will likely be out of a playoff spot, so if Quinnipiac goes far in the Frozen Four tournament, Calgary fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Wyttenbach.
Carson Carels, University of North Dakota - NHL rights: Calgary Flames
It wouldn’t be very surprising if the Flames wanted Carels to play this entire season with them since he looked very NHL-ready at the end of his draft year and received a lot of praise at the Flames development camp.
North Dakota is gearing up for what they believe is a National Championship-or-bust season, and if that’s the case, Carels will be a lock for the Flames roster in the 2027-28 season. But if North Dakota is bounced early, the Flames will welcome him in with open arms. And if Carels is interested, he could possibly join the AHL Wranglers if they were to make the playoffs.
Caleb Malhotra, Boston University - NHL rights: Vancouver Canucks
Malhotra is good enough to make the Canucks roster already, but Vancouver understands that the team will likely be near the basement again and that going to college will be the best thing for the young center’s development.
He only played one season of major junior, so giving him more time against even older players than he saw last season will give him more time to bulk up and play a more pro-style game. Especially if the Canucks are one of the NHL’s bottom three teams towards the end of the year, they’ll definitely want to give the fans something to cheer for; I mean, come on, his dad's the coach, it’s pretty cool.
Danny Nelson, University of Notre Dame - NHL rights: New York Islanders
Nelson was a co-captain last year for the Irish and is expected to be the main guy this coming year for an Irish squad looking to bounce back after a rough 2025-26 season, this time with his younger brother Sammy joining the team.
He’s been a consistent point producer and already has the size to play in the pros and would fit really well with Calum Ritchie in the team’s middle-six. He has similar flexibility to Ritchie since they can play both the wing and down the middle. Nelson will be the main focal point for Notre Dame next year, and the Islanders will be able to slot him with the NHL team or the newly relocated AHL team that’s in Hamilton, Ontario now.