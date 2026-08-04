Five NCAA stars who could sign NHL contracts this spring

Losing before or early in the Frozen Four tournament is crushing for many teams and players, but it opens a new window for NHL teams to call up their promising prospects whom they think are ready for the playoffs, or they want to see them close the regular season out and potentially play with the team’s AHL affiliate for a playoff run. Last season saw Michigan State’s Porter Martone joining the Philadelphia Flyers, where he was an impact player in their top six for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. Cole Caufield was another example where he joined the Montreal Canadiens and went to the Stanley Cup Final that same playoff run.