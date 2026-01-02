The Top Seattle Kraken Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Seattle Kraken are looking to revitalize their offense after some struggles early this season. The answer to their offensive questions may lie in the NCAA, with some of their players having solid years producing. Here are a few of their top collegiate prospects, listed in alphabetical order.

Clarke Caswell: Forward, University of Denver. 2024 5th Round, 141st Overall.

Caswell has a unique perspective. He tore it up last season for the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos by attacking the middle of the ice before feeding the puck to his teammates. This paid dividends, as Caswell earned a team high 64 assists. At the end of his junior career, he signed an Amateur Tryout with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. Despite not playing a game, being around seasoned professionals undoubtedly made an impact on Caswell’s preparation for the NCAA. The freshman forward has exploded onto the scene at Denver, leading the Pioneers by notching 13 assists in 19 games, while tying for second with 16 points in that same span.

Barrett Hall: Forward, St. Cloud State University. 2022 6th Round, 164th Overall

Hall has impressed me since his sole USHL Season in 2022-23. He has silky hands and the IQ to use them effectively. Specifically, his ability to make difficult passes look simple, threading the needle to set up his teammates. Don’t knock Hall’s shot either. His wrist shot is deceptively lethal, utilizing pinpoint accuracy to beat goaltenders. Hall is having a career season in his junior year, nearly exceeding his sophomore point total halfway through the 2025-26 campaign while averaging over a point per game. I expect him to continue this pace for the rest of his collegiate career before transitioning to the AHL.

Ben MacDonald: Defenseman, Harvard University. 2022 3rd Round 91st Overall.

Defensive forwards aren’t flashy, but they are an important part of any team. Ben MacDonald does this often thankless job effectively. There isn’t a puck battle MacDonald won’t engage with, taking away space before delivering collisions that spring counterattacks. MacDonald is a versatile player who has filled a point per game role with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors during his junior career. This jack of all trades doesn’t make fancy passes or score highlight reel goals, but he plays his part on a defensive minded Harvard team.

Zaccharya Wisdom: Forward, Western Michigan University. 2023 7th Round 212th Overall

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev coined the phrase, “If you are not moving forward, you are moving backward.” Zaccharya Wisdom is always moving forward in one direction, right to the front of the net. Watching Wisdom in person, this constant motor was on full display, scoring in both games of the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off. In fact, he has averaged a goal per game through his past six contests. After two seasons at Colorado College, Wisdom joined Western Michigan University out of the transfer portal. He told me of his decision to join the Broncos, “The (Western Michigan) Coaching staff does a great job at teaching their players how to play at the next level and really love the game.” Wisdom loves hockey and life, doing everything with an unmovable smile plastered on his face. Seattle has a good egg in their pipeline, both on and off the ice.

Honorable Mention: Ollie Josephson