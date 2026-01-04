The Top Tampa Bay Lightning Prospects in NCAA Hockey

Tampa Bay is in win now mode, currently holding first place in the Atlantic Division. Still, every team could use additional depth when they get to the playoffs, and the Bolts are no exception. Here are some of the top collegiate players the Lightning could call upon for future playoffs in their current cup window.

Joe Connor: Forward, Northeastern University. 2024 7th Round, 195th Overall

If we were to take a survey of the fastest vertical skater in the NCAA, I’m convinced that Joe Connor would be on that list. I saw a bit of Connor during the 2022-23 USHL Season in Muskegon when he was still somewhat raw. Since then, he has become a balanced offensive threat, scoring goals and dishing out assists at an almost 1:1 ratio. Connor has an extra dimension to his game, showing no pause when crashing the net. This type of aggressive scoring resulted in Connor leading Northeastern last season with 47 penalty minutes in 37 games. He plays the collegiate game similar to Yanni Gourde, and if he translates it to the pros, Lightning fans should be excited.

Jack Harvey: Forward, Boston University. 2023 7th Round, 193rd Overall

Jack Harvey has plenty of skill, with soft hands to make it all possible. He transitions between shifty moves, tape to tape passing, and sneaky shots, all while in transition. Harvey has developed well since graduating from the Chicago Steel and it was expected that would continue going into his junior year. However, Boston University as a whole has had a down season so far, dropping from No. 2 to start the year down to No. 19, with Harvey earning only 10 points in 18 games.3 Head Coach Jay Pandolfo will need an injection of energy to jump start the new year to get the Terriers back on track. A fresh bit of Harvey’s skill and swagger could be just what Boston University needs to start 2026 with a bang.

Jayson Shaugabay: Forward, University of Minnesota Duluth. 2023 4th Round, 115th Overall

Patience is a virtue that is sometimes overlooked in hockey. This could not be further from the truth for Jayson Shaugabay. I witnessed Shaugabay’s emergence coming out of Warroad High firsthand from the broadcast booth in the 2022-23 USHL Season. Since then, he has refined his technical abilities in the NCAA. Shaugabay has great patience with the puck, forcing multiple defenders to make the first move before exploiting the opportunities they give him, and then maneuvering the puck to a wide open teammate. His slippery passes placed him fourth on the Bulldogs last season, while currently holding second place this season at the time of publication. If Shaugabay sticks with his patience, he will continue his above a point per game pace.

Klavs Veinbergs: Forward, Colorado College. 2022 7th Round 224th Overall.

Veinbergs is a steady producer for Colorado College. He isn’t particularly flamboyant, but he provides a headstrong presence to the Tigers. Veinbergs averages around a penalty minute and a half a point per game, making him hard to play against, especially after his promotion to the top line. The native of Riga, Latvia, knows what it takes to win, having secured a 2022 Championship in his home country. I envision Veinbergs making the jump to the pros potentially as early as the end of this season.

Honorable Mentions: Hagen Burrows, Ethan Hay