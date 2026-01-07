The Top Vancouver Canucks Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Vancouver Canucks have a slew of young players on their roster and in their pipeline, especially after the Quinn Hughes trade. Some of those prospects are maturing in the NCAA, waiting for their call to the Pacific Northwest.

Wilson Björck: Forward, Colorado College. 2025 5th Round, 143rd Overall

Björck tore through the Swedish J20 Nationell League and hopes to do the same in the NCAA. As an 18 year old in the Under 20 League, Björck tied for second, earning 67 points and finishing third with 28 goals, all during a 43 game timeframe. Many of his opportunities come from his elite vision, evaluating multiple layers of opponents at once. Björck’s 5 tallies are tied for second on Colorado College and he has a real shot at taking first. He just won the 2026 World Junior Championship with Sweden, finishing the tournament with 6 points (1 goal and 5 assists). The kicker is, Björck is only a freshman. If his scoring continues to take off, the young Swede could make a lot of noise in the NCAA.

Aiden Celebrini: Defenseman, Boston University. 2023 6th Round, 171st Overall

The older brother of San Jose Sharks forward Macklin, Aiden Celebrini, plays the opposite side of the puck. Celebrini is a defensive defenseman whose spatial awareness and agility help elevate his game. Speaking on spatial awareness, Celebrini recognizes where the offensive attacks are originating and positions himself accordingly to be the most disruptive. With the speed of hockey today, some defenders may get caught off guard when the point of attack changes, but not Celebrini. Adding another dimension to Celebrini’s game is his disciplined physicality. Defensemen want to deliver punishing hits, but they also want to avoid being a liability by sitting in the penalty box. Celebrini has that happy medium down pat, laying the body while making sure he stays on the ice. I’m intrigued to see where Celebrini’s career takes him.

Matthew Lansing: Forward, Quinnipiac University. 2025 7th Round, 207th Overall

If you outwork the competition, you’ll always have a place on the ice. Matthew Lansing outworks his opponents on a nightly basis, and I have seen it firsthand. Lansing split the last USHL Season with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Fargo Force. On both teams, he played with dogged determination. His willingness to do whatever was needed to win, especially on the defensive side of the puck, caught my eye, whether that be blocking shots, sacrificing his body, or winning a crucial draw in his own zone. On the forecheck, Lansing is a solid middle to bottom six player, averaging half a point per game in juniors, a trend that has continued his freshman year at Quinnipiac. Lansing sticks to his role in a lineup and does it well, traits that could help him carve out a position at the pro level.

Anthony Romani: Forward, Michigan State University. 2024 6th Round, 162nd Overall

Many times, there is an adjustment between juniors and the NCAA, but don’t tell that to Anthony Romani. After being out for 98 days due to a broken clavicle, Romani picked up at his point per game pace for the OHL’s Barrie Colts before heading to the playoffs. In the OHL postseason, Romani led the Colts with 17 assists and tied for a team leading 24 points in 16 games. Romani transitioned seamlessly to Michigan State, currently holding fourth place among the Spartans with 14 points (7 goals + 7 assists) in 18 games. The freshman is hitting his stride even more so as of late, riding a three game point streak in which he put up six points (3 goals + 3 assists). Give him a few years, and Romani should be a good fit for the Canucks.

Honorable Mention: Daimon Gardner, Matthew Perkins