The Vegas Golden Knight Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. With most of their roster already set, it’s possible their prospects will overdevelop at the collegiate level. There are only three future Knights in the NCAA, plus a bonus player at the end with prior collegiate experience, likely to commit again.

Noah Ellis: Defenseman, Sacred Heart University. 2020 6th Round, 184th Overall

I’ve followed Noah Ellis’ game closely since his days with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. Ellis has always had a flair to his game, but didn’t find his niche at the University of Massachusetts or the University of Nebraska Omaha. However, in his senior season at Sacred Heart University, Ellis is having his best statistical year, putting up 4 points (2 goals + 2 assists) in 18 games. He has also shifted his game to more of a shutdown role while playing top pairing minutes for the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has clawed its way to near the top of Atlantic Hockey America (AHA). Ellis’ leadership and experience could help the Pioneers continue their remarkable rally and hopefully lead to an AHA title.

Abram Wiebe: Defenseman, University of North Dakota. 2022 7th Round, 209th Overall

Abram Wiebe is a true puck moving offensive defenseman. The 2023 BCHL Defenseman of the Year has continued his evolution since arriving at the University of North Dakota. Wiebe has soft hands, allowing him to dish the puck to teammates, as well as launch blasts towards the net. His offense has been on a steady track upwards, nearly tripling his point total from freshman to sophomore years. The improvements have put him on an international stage, recently playing as part of the U.S. Collegiate Selects 2025 Spengler Cup. I don’t believe Wiebe has reached his ceiling yet. North Dakota is always in the mix for a national championship, providing Wiebe opportunities down the stretch and in the tournament to continue his growth.

Lucas Van Vliet: Forward, University of St. Thomas. 2024 7th Round, 197th Overall.

It’s very uncommon that players coming in from junior hockey have better statistical numbers at the collegiate level in their freshman year. Lucas Van Vliet is one of the exceptions to that rule. I saw his progression firsthand last season with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints. Van Vliet has good edge work, quick strides, and a nifty snapshot. I’ve seen him take on multiple players under pressure while driving to the net and still end up with quality scoring opportunities or goals. Last season, Van Vliet earned 49 points (22 goals and 27 assists) for the Fighting Saints. In his first year at the University of St. Thomas, he is averaging over a point per game with 21 points (7 goals + 14 assists). These numbers place him tied for second in assists and third in points. If Van Vliet is producing this well as a freshman, I am excited to see him as an upperclassman and most likely at the professional level.

BONUS: Alex Weiermair: Forward, Portland Winterhawks. 2025 6th Round, 186th Overall.

Alex Weiermair is utilizing his last year of junior eligibility to great effect. After spending parts of the past two seasons with the University of Denver and winning a national championship in 2024, Weiermair joined the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. Since then, he’s been on an absolute tear. Weiermair has averaged well over a point per game since his arrival in Portland and shows no signs of slowing down. What will be slow is his next commitment. He tells me via one of his Portland teammates that he is in no hurry to pick his next academic destination and is living in the moment while producing for the Winterhawks. Whichever institution winds up with him in the fall of 2026 will have an offensive weapon at its disposal.