10 Of Some Of The Best Outdoor Games In NHL History

The game goes to overtime, and it seems like David Pastrnak wins the game for the Bruins, but there was a penalty earlier in the play, negating the goal. It goes to a shootout, and in the third round, Jake Guentzel scores on Swayman, forcing Pastrnak to have to score for the game to continue, but he is stopped by Vasilevskiy and the Lightning win 6-5 in a thriller.