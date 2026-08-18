2020 NHL Re-Draft: Sanderson To Rangers At No. 1, Stutzle To Kings

The 2020 NHL Draft featured high-end talent at all three positions, headlined by Ottawa Senators stars Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle. Owen Cameron takes a look at what changes would be made if general managers across the league had a second chance to make their picks.
The 2020 NHL draft helped people re-define the term 'generational' when it comes to analyzing prospects.
That word was tossed around too much for former first-overall pick, Alexis Lafreniere. Since then, the term has been used much more selectively. Outside of Lafreniere, this class has had its time to marinate, with many of these players already carving out significant roles on their respective NHL teams.
Considering the talent, organizational fit, and positional need for each franchise, this exercise aims to explore what each team selecting in the top 10 of the 2020 draft would do if given a second chance.
1. New York Rangers: Jake Sanderson, Defenseman
Original Pick: Alexis Lafreniere, Right Wing
The New York Rangers lucked into selecting Alexis Lafreniere with the first-overall pick. Leading up to this draft it was presumed there was nobody close to his level, but due to unrealistic expectations from the organization, he was rushed and never got the chance to grow into the player everyone saw dominate in the QMJHL.
In this scenario, the Rangers get another No.1 defenseman alongside Adam Fox in Sanderson, who has continued to grow his game every single year. Sanderson can play in all situations, and with back-to-back 50-point seasons under his belt, he’s much more than a shutdown defenseman.
2. Los Angeles Kings: Tim Stutzle, Center
Original Pick: Quinton Byfield, Center
Quinton Byfield has turned into a really solid top-six forward, but there’s a reason the Los Angeles Kings still need a No.1 center. Tim Stutzle would have fit that timeline perfectly. One thing that both players share is that they can play both down the middle and on the wing.
Stutzle's skill would elevate the offensive ceiling for other players like Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, and if the clocks were turned back, the Kings would sprint to the podium to make this selection.
3. Ottawa Senators: Brock Faber, Defenseman
Original Pick: Tim Stutzle, Center
The Ottawa Senators are still getting a defenseman in this exercise but this time they walk away with Brock Faber, who has proven he's already among the NHL's elite blueliners in his short career.
Faber had 15 goals and 51 points last season for the Minnesota Wild and shared the ice with Quinn Hughes on the team's top pairing. The Senators would be getting a great two-way defenseman who can produce offense, play with elite players, and compete hard in all three zones.
4. Detroit Red Wings: Anton Lundell, Center
Original Pick: Lucas Raymond, Right Wing
Anton Lundell has been one of the NHL’s most underrated players because he plays in a depth role on the two-time Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Lundell would add so much to the Detroit Red Wings’ forward core, allowing their highly skilled players to focus on their game while he does the dirty work.
Lundell also seems to flip a switch in the playoffs. Between Florida’s back-to-back cups, he finished with a combined 35 points in 47 playoff games while still being a matchup nightmare defensively.
5. Ottawa Senators: Seth Jarvis, Right Wing
Original Pick: Jake Sanderson, Defenseman
Every team needs someone like Seth Jarvis. He works hard on every shift, fights for every loose puck, is annoying to play against, and has the skill to play with elite players. He can fill the net as well, with Jarvis putting together three consecutive 30-goal, 60-point seasons.
The Senators get Faber and Jarvis in this exercise, who are both still excellent assets. Jarvis would be able to play 20-plus minutes a night for Ottawa and brings the energy, passion, and grit you would want for a leader on your team.
6. Anaheim Ducks: Lucas Raymond, Right Wing
Original Pick: Jamie Drysdale, Defenseman
Lucas Raymond has put up the second-most points from this class since joining the Red Wings, but he hasn’t found that extra gear to push him above the others in this re-draft. If Detroit becomes a legit contender, one of the many reasons will likely be because Raymond took his game to the next level.
He was more known for his playmaking leading up to the draft, but his goal-scoring has come a long way as well. He’s already got a 30-goal season under his belt, and he’s had three seasons in a row with over 25 goals. Raymond would bring some offensive firepower and likely fit right in on an Anaheim Ducks squad filled with young talent.
7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Nikishin, Defenseman
Original Pick: Alexander Holtz, Right Wing
Due to his KHL contract, Alexander Nikishin just only just finished his rookie season for the Carolina Hurricanes. He put up 11 goals and 33 points, and this addition would help shore up what has been a questionable blueline for the New Jersey Devils over the past few seasons.
His 6-foot-3, 218-pound frame is intriguing as is, but his offensive potential has made him a highly attractive trade target as an unsigned RFA for the Hurricanes. His transition game is still developing, but the Devils would be getting a player who has a ton of talent and the defensive upside to be a 25-plus minute player for years to come.
8. Buffalo Sabres: Alexis Lafreniere, Right Wing
Original Pick: Jack Quinn, Right Wing
If Lafreniere wasn't taken first, there would be a completely different outlook on him.
He’s had two 57-point seasons and two 20-plus goal seasons. He's also had flashes of brilliance, even when the lights are the brightest. Lafreniere proved that in the 2024 playoffs where he put up eight goals and 14 points over 16 games with the Rangers. His skill is undeniable, but consistency has been his biggest concern.
In this exercise, Lafreniere slots in alongside Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Tuch with the Buffalo Sabres, where he wouldn’t be looked at as the player who needs to be a superstar. Instead, he would be a great piece to the puzzle for a Sabres team that loves size and skill.
9. Minnesota Wild: J.J. Peterka, Right Wing
Original Pick: Marco Rossi, Center
The Wild get J.J. Peterka, who was just traded to the Boston Bruins during the first round of this year's draft. He's already proven what he can do offensively and would add some more skill to a deep Wild team.
Peterka has had three 20-plus goal seasons, and is two years removed from a 68-point campaign in the 2024-25 season. Minnesota would be adding someone who can stay on their first power-play unit for years, and Peterka alongside Kiril Kaprizov would be must-see TV.
10. Winnipeg Jets: Quinton Byfield, Center
Original Pick: Cole Perfetti, Center
Quinton Byfield falls to 10th after originally being selected with the second-overall pick. A big reason why is because he hasn't been able to find another level in his offensive game yet. Byfield has the size, skill, and pace to play big minutes in the NHL.
He's played well on a Kings team that prioritizes speed and defensive structure. Joining the Winnipeg Jets with players like Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, he would thrive in that environment while also bolstering their depth up the middle.
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