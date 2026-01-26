2025-26 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 17 Primer And Pickups: Kings Have A Busy Schedule

It was too quick to proclaim Montembeault's return as the No. 1. After a string of five games where he only lost once, Montembeault has allowed seven goals in his two most recent games, both of which were losses. The reprieve for Montembeault is that only three of the goals allowed were at even strength (though one was shorthanded), but it opens the door again for Jakub Dobes to get more playing time. Really tough schedule for the Habs in Week 17 with the Knights and Avalanche at home and then a road date in Buffalo.