2026 NHL Draft By The Numbers: Canada, OHL Get Bragging Rights

thehockeynews.com 2026 NHL Draft Grades: Maple Leafs, Sharks Score Well, Unimpressive Hauls For Lightning, Flyers In one of the more eventful NHL drafts in recent times, there were plenty of teams that did very well for themselves and could be fast-tracking a rebuild or extending their contending window. On the other side, there are teams that whiffed or reached on selections that could hurt them down the road.