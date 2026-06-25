2026 NHL Draft Superlatives: Top Shooters, Most Boom-Or-Bust, Best Motor And More

NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari ranks the top shooters, playmakers, skaters, power forwards, offensive and defensive defensemen, safest floors, most physical players and much more.
One of the most common questions any analyst or scout gets around the NHL draft is which prospects are the best at a certain skill or quality.
It could be the best shooter, the physical player, the best defensive defenseman or two-way forward. Ultimately, it's an easy way to translate where a player excels.
This year's NHL draft class is full of complementary players who can be very strong contributors. There are a few players who can drive play, but the strength of the class comes from the players, particularly up front, who can be excellent second or third players on a line.
There are a few lead dogs on the back end, but there are also a number of players who could be the perfect fit alongside a stalwart offensive or defensive defenseman.
Let's go through some of the main traits and categories that scouts evaluate and rank the top five for each.
Best Shooter
1. Mathis Preston (LW)
2. Chase Reid (D)
3. Marcus Nordmark (RW)
4. Oscar Hemming (LW/RW)
5. Adam Novotny (LW/RW)
Underrated: Ivar Stenberg (LW)
Honorable Mentions: Ethan Belchetz (LW), Daxon Rudolph (D), Wyatt Cullen (LW), Ryan Roobroeck (C), Elton Hermansson (RW/LW)
This year's draft doesn't have an Auston Matthews- or Cole Caufield-level pure shooter, but a handful excel at finishing plays.
Preston and Nordmark are excellent pinpoint snipers who regularly pick and hit their spots, whether on the rush or in the zone attacking.
Hemming and Novotny have more of a heavy shot that can shoot the puck like a cannon.
Reid is one of the best shooters from the back end and deserves a mention here, too.
Best Playmakers
1. Gavin McKenna (LW)
2. Xavier Villeneuve (D)
3. Ivar Stenberg (LW)
4. Viggo Bjorck (C)
5. Wyatt Cullen (LW)
Underrated: JP Hurlbert (LW)
Honorable Mentions: Caleb Malhotra (C), Chase Reid (D), Carson Carels (D), Keaton Verhoeff (D), Marcus Ruck (C/W), Nikita Klepov (RW)
This draft has far more playmakers than pure goal-scorers, exemplified by the top players in the class.
McKenna is an imperfect player, but he has nearly generational playmaking ability.
Villeneuve is almost a Lane Hutson-lite, and if he weren't impeded by a hip injury, we would have seen his playmaking more often.
Stenberg may not be quite as dynamic as McKenna, but he does so many things that set the table for his teammates, and he's an excellent passer.
Bjorck is simply one of the best overall players with elite vision and play-advancing ability.
Wyatt Cullen was the catalyst for an average USA Hockey National Team Development Program squad, putting his teammates in excellent position to score.
Hurlbert is such an interesting player with some imperfections in his game outside of the offensive zone, but he's a whiz with the puck on the attack.
Most Mobile
1. Landon Hafele (LW/C)
2. Vertti Svensk (D)
3. Xavier Villeneuve (D)
4. Chase Reid (D)
5. Mathis Preston (LW)
Underrated: Tynan Lawrence (C)
Honorable Mentions: Tommy Bleyl (D), Carson Carels (D), Tomas Galvas (D), Adam Novotny (LW/RW), Wyatt Cullen (LW), Axel Elofsson (D)
The 2026 NHL draft features elite skaters, and those with a skating weakness feel few and far between.
Hafele and Svensk aren't household names, but they represent truly elite skating at forward and defense, respectively.
Villeneuve was still such a dynamic presence when he was healthy and in form.
Reid's entire game is built on his skating at both ends of the ice.
Preston and Lawrence use their speed and agility at such a high level, especially in transition and on the attack.
Most Physical
1. Gleb Pugachyov (LW/RW)
2. Maddox Dagenais (C/W)
3. Maksim Sokolovskii (D)
4. Casey Mutryn (RW)
5. Alberts Smits (D)
Underrated: Malte Gustafsson (D)
Honorable Mentions: Oscar Hemming (LW/RW), Ethan Belchetz (LW), Oliver Suvanto (C), Charlie Morrison (D)
The really physical NHL draft prospects use their strength and physicality a bit differently.
Pugachyov runs around the ice like a madman at times, hitting everything in his sight.
Dagenais throws hits, but he's also using his frame to inflict pain on opponents while he's carrying the puck with reverse hits.
Sokolovskii leans into his physical play on every shift, consistently looking to impose his 6-foot-8 frame on opponents in the defensive end.
Mutryn is one of the best power forwards in the class, playing with reckless abandon.
Smits and Gustafsson are two defenders who love to engage physically on the rush and excel in board battles as well, both proving their strength against men this year.
Best Power Forward
1. Gleb Pugachyov (LW/RW)
2. Casey Mutryn (RW)
3. Maddox Dagenais (C/W)
4. Oscar Hemming (LW/RW)
5. Ethan Belchetz (LW)
Underrated: Adam Andersson (C)
Honorable Mentions: Caleb Malhotra (C), Ilia Morozov (C), Lars Steiner (RW)
The power forward role has become a bit of a unicorn in the NHL as we all look for players with higher-end speed and skill.
Pugachyov must refine some aspects of his game, but he could be a menace at the next level with his bowling-ball mentality.
Mutryn thrives in chaos, consistently attacking defenders head-on.
Dagenais is the reverse-hit king of the draft and loves to drive the net.
Hemming didn't start the season until the midway point, but when he did, he was shot out of a cannon.
Belchetz is more of a finesse big man, but he protects the puck well and can drop his shoulder when needed.
Best Motor
1. Viggo Bjorck (C)
2. Ivar Stenberg (LW)
3. Adam Valentini (LW/C)
4. Alexander Command (C)
5. Alberts Smits (D)
Underrated: Tynan Lawrence (C)
Honorable Mentions: Chase Harrington (LW), Jean-Cristoph Lemieux (C), Casey Mutryn (RW), Caleb Malhotra (C), Lars Steiner (RW), Ryder Cali (C)
This draft is full of players who put in a solid effort, but Viggo Bjorck stands above all with his relentless approach to every aspect of the game.
Stenberg isn't far behind, affecting every shift with his skill, speed and engine.
Valentini is an undersized dog on a bone, constantly hunting pucks down when he doesn't have it on his stick.
Command elevates his solid tools with an impressive effort and attention to detail.
Smits tries to be involved in the play at both ends of the ice, consistently working to improve his team's position.
Lawrence may not have had the offensive numbers in the NCAA that he hoped, but he played a reliable two-way game and worked hard away from the puck.
Best Offensive Defenseman
1. Xavier Villeneuve
2. Chase Reid
3. Tommy Bleyl
4. Alberts Smits
5. Carson Carels
Underrated: Tomas Galvas
Honorable Mentions: Vladimir Dravecky, Daxon Rudolph, Keaton Verhoeff, Vertti Svensk
Almost all of the top defenseman in this year's draft have some offensive ability, but Villeneuve brings the most dynamism to the game, playing a shifty game with impressive playmaking.
Reid is a very straightforward offensive player who attacks north-south.
Bleyl has been an interesting case all season, and his game continuously found ways to get the puck up ice and into scoring position.
Smits and Carels have a lot of offensive tools. When they work, the players look great, but they have some things they must refine because both have been productive but sometimes lucky as well.
Best Defensive Defenseman
1. Malte Gustafsson
2. Alberts Smits
3. Carson Carels
4. William Hakansson
5. Charlie Morrison
Underrated: Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen
Honorable Mentions: Ethan MacKenzie, Tomas Galvas, Nikita Shcherbakov
Gustafsson is the defensive stud of the class, showcasing every element you want from a blueliner in his own end and seemingly getting better and more disciplined at the men's level.
Smits has shown he can defend the best in the world at the Olympics without looking out of place.
Carels' defensive play doesn't get discussed enough, but it might be his best aspect at the next level.
Hakansson is a big physical blueliner who fills a depth stay-at-home role perfectly.
Morrison is a mobile hitter who won't let anyone get easy offensive opportunities.
Best Rush Defender
1. Malte Gustafsson
2. Alberts Smits
3. Carson Carels
4. Chase Reid
5. Tomas Galvas
Underrated: Ethan Mackenzie
Honorable Mentions: Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, William Hakansson
Each of these blueliners has the mobility to defend in motion.
Gustafsson remains in the top tier here, but Smits and Carels are close as well.
Reid isn't quite as refined, but when he steps up and strips the puck, he is quick to turn things around.
Galvas is one of the most underrated defensive players in the class, developing his two-way game over the past few seasons.
Best Two-Way Forward
1. Viggo Bjorck (C)
2. Tynan Lawrence (C)
3. Ilia Morozov (C)
4. Caleb Malhotra (C)
5. Oliver Suvanto (C)
Underrated: Jack Hextall (C)
Honorable Mentions: Oscar Hemming (LW/RW), Adam Novotny (LW/RW), Thomas Vandenberg (C)
Viggo Bjorck is everything you want in a center despite being under six-foot. His work ethic and defensive IQ are truly top-of-the-class.
Lawrence isn't far behind because he knows how to apply pressure in all three zones, forcing turnovers all over the ice.
Morozov doesn't get the credit he deserves, but he's a very steady center overall.
Malhotra has the tools to be a very good defensive center, but despite the hype, he still has mixed results at times.
Suvanto is massive and uses his 6-foot-3 frame defensively to angle off opponents and disrupt play.
Biggest Boom-Or-Bust Prospect
1. Gavin McKenna (LW)
2. Xavier Villeneuve (D)
3. Viggo Bjorck (C)
4. Wyatt Cullen (LW)
5. Chase Reid (D)
Underrated: Alberts Smits (D)
Honorable Mentions: Daxon Rudolph (D), Carson Carels (D), Tommy Bleyl (D), Yegor Shilov (C), Gleb Pugachyov (LW/RW)
Could McKenna be a 100-point player? Yes. Could he be a really skilled 60-point guy? If he's not in a good situation, potentially. He has the highest ceiling, but he is the most boom-or-bust top prospect we've had in a while because of that.
Villeneuve is almost the McKenna of the back end, with great scoring potential, but Villeneuve's floor is the AHL because of his size.
Bjorck's only here because of his size. His bust probability is lower than most on this list, but a coach has to trust him, and that is the biggest concern.
Cullen isn't the biggest or strongest, but his skill level is so high. He could be a high-end producer if things work out, but he could also be an AHL all-star if they don't.
Reid doesn't have as wide a range, but his game still has some key areas of growth. Whether he rounds those out will determine whether he is a top-pair or bottom-pair defender.
Highest Floor
1. Ivar Stenberg (LW)
2. Alberts Smits (D)
3. Malte Gustafsson (D)
4. Caleb Malhotra (C)
5. Gavin McKenna (LW)
Underrated: Adam Novotny (LW/RW)
Honorable Mentions: Tynan Lawrence (C), Chase Reid (D), Oliver Suvanto (C)
While McKenna is the upside king, Stenberg has the highest floor. It's a big part of why he's been in the discussion for first overall.
Smits and Gustafsson have their strong defensive game to fall back on if the offense never comes, although the former looks like he will have some version of an offensive game.
Malhotra will play NHL games and be trusted in a lot of key situations.
The reality is that even though McKenna has some bust potential, his low end is likely still better than most players' eventual reality.
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