Avalanche Need More From Necas, Nelson, And Kadri To Get Back Into Western Conference Finals

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‘I Think He’s The Best 200-Foot Player In The Game,’ Jack Eichel Outduelling Nathan MacKinnon Is Why The Golden Knights Own A 2-0 Series Lead

Vegas Golden Knights star center Jack Eichel is dominating the Stanley Cup playoffs, outplaying Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon and powering Vegas' surge toward their second Cup with his elite playmaking and stellar defensive effort. Can Eichel carry the Knights to another championship?