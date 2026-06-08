Brind'Amour Keeps Hurricanes' Goalie Decision Under Wraps Before Game 4 Of Cup Final

"We shuffle goalies so much all season long that it was kind of like, show up to the game, and you kind of forget who's really starting, right?" Hall said. "You see in warmup, you're like, 'OK, this is who we're shooting on tonight.' So it doesn't matter. We have a lot of confidence in both those guys, and I thought Bussi came in and played really, really well last game. I think the season for him, overall, was probably a lot to take in, just kind of becoming a full-fledged NHLer. And then playing a ton of games in a row, so hopefully he's gotten some rest and he's fresh mentally. He looked like it last game."