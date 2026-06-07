Hurricanes Face Difficult Call For Starting Goalie Against Golden Knights In Game 4
After Brandon Bussi's excellent performance in relief for Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour has a decision to make in his crease. Should he start Bussi or Andersen in Game 4?
LAS VEGAS — After a heartbreaking 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour finds himself confronting one of the most difficult decisions of his coaching tenure: whether to stick with veteran netminder Frederik Andersen or turn to the hot hand of Brandon Bussi, who was spectacular in relief.
"We'll make all the decisions after we practice tomorrow," Brind’Amour said on Sunday. "We'll see how he's feeling. I haven't made any decisions on the lineup, so I can't tell you."
The Hurricanes pulled Andersen for the first time in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs and started Bussi for the third period. He made 18 of 19 saves in relief as the club rallied to force overtime after being down 4-0 when Bussi came in.
The Case for Frederik Andersen
Andersen has been the steady veteran presence throughout these playoffs, bringing experience and composure to a high-stakes environment. Brind'Amour praised the 36-year-old Dane’s overall body of work despite the occasional leaky performance.
"You obviously don’t want to give up some of the chances we've given up, but overall I thought he’s been fine," Carolina's coach said. "You ask him to make the saves that he's got to make, and I think he’s done that. A couple of bad bounces, they are what they are. He’s been solid for us."
The upside of starting Andersen is continuity and trust in a proven commodity who has navigated deep playoff runs before. His ability to settle the team and make key stops in tight games aligns with the grind-it-out style Carolina has employed all post-season. In a best-of-seven series where experience often trumps momentum, Andersen's track record provides a safety net.
However, the downsides are evident. Vegas has generated quality scoring chances, and Andersen has allowed some goals that appeared stoppable. In a series this tight, one soft goal can swing everything.
If the Hurricanes continue surrendering odd-man rushes or "freebies," Andersen's workload becomes heavier, potentially exposing fatigue or vulnerability to bad bounces in crunch time.
The Case for Brandon Bussi
Bussi, thrust into action in relief, delivered a strong showing that injected energy into the Hurricanes' bench. Brind'Amour acknowledged the young goaltender's contribution.
"Buss came in and was solid for us, so that’s got to continue." he said.
The argument for Bussi centers on his sharpness and the 'hot goalie' factor. Coming off a stellar relief appearance in a hostile environment, he demonstrated poise under pressure. Starting him could capitalize on that momentum, potentially disrupting Vegas's rhythm and giving Carolina a different look in net. In double-overtime battles, fresh legs and confidence can be decisive.
Yet the risks are substantial. Bussi lacks Andersen's extensive playoff experience. Inserting him for a pivotal home game (or road contest, depending on series flow) carries the danger of inexperience showing in Game 4's heightened intensity.
As practice approaches on Monday, Brind'Amour must weigh loyalty to his veteran against the temptation of riding the hot hand. One decision could define not only Game 4 but the entire Stanley Cup final. With the series far from over, the Hurricanes will need whichever goalie starts to deliver the kind of performance that turns 'one shot away' into a championship-clinching moment.
Game 4 is set for Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena with the Golden Knights up 2-1 in the series.
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