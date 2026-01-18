Canucks To Trade Sherwood Using Similar Method To Quinn Hughes Deal

The Vancouver Canucks are sitting at the bottom of the league and are still searching for their first victory in 2026 as they're winless in their last 10 outings. With that, it's clear that they will be sellers leading up to the March 6 trade deadline.
The next prime trade candidate on the Canucks roster is Kiefer Sherwood, and it appears the team has a particular strategy in moving the left winger.
When Vancouver dealt superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks' front office reportedly worked with the player's agent, Pat Brisson, to get a deal done.
On Sportsnet's 'Saturday Headlines' segment, Elliotte Friedman shared that the Canucks are going with a similar approach in looking for a suitable partner for Sherwood.
"One of the things that happened with the Quinn Hughes deal was that the Canucks allowed the agent to work with them to get the trade done, and that's absolutely one of the reasons it got done as quick as it did," Friedman said on the Hockey Night In Canada broadcast.
"The same thing is now happening for Sherwood," he said.
Sherwood has drawn the interest of several teams around the NHL. He is a pending UFA and comes at a cheap cost, earning $1.5 million against the salary cap.
The undrafted 30-year-old is having a rather productive campaign offensively for Vancouver, considering the lack of team success this season.
In 44 contests, he's scored 17 goals and 23 points. Sherwood is just two goals off the career high that he set last season, scoring 19 goals and 40 points in 78 appearances.
With these numbers and at his cost, there's no surprise he's generating the trade interest that he's had.
"I just think that right now, there's a bunch of teams that are in there," Friedman reported. "A couple people… called it poker. There's definitely interest, it comes to a question of when someone decides to step forward, but the agent now is working with the Canucks to facilitate this deal."
Sherwood's agent, who will reportedly work alongside the Canucks front office in the build-up of what seems to be an eventual trade, is Judd Moldaver of Wasserman Hockey, according to puckpedia.com.
Further to this report, Sherwood has been out of the Canucks lineup with an upper-body injury, missing the last four games. However, Friedman reported that no potential suitors seem to be concerned about his injury.
