Canucks Tie Franchise Record With 10th Straight Loss, Suffer 6–0 Defeat Against The Edmonton Oilers

“Things got away from us in the second, just little details we’ve got to keep working on, get more consistent with. You look at our games — there's a lot of good in it, but there's a lot we’ve got to clean up. We just have too many mental lapses throughout 60 minutes — and it costs us,” Tyler Myers said post-game. “Mental lapses can lead to less offence. You know, [if we] play the right way, get in front of guys, good changes, I think all that stuff adds up. It’s going to put us in the offensive zone more. It’s going to give guys more rest. It just trickles down the line. So [we’ve] got to keep focusing on those details, get better at them.”