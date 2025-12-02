Carter Hart Could Become An Asset For Golden Knights: Devan Dubnyk

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart is projected to make his return to the NHL against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights signed Hart to a two-year contract following his reinstatement into the NHL, along with the four other former Canadian world junior players who were acquitted of sexual assault in London, Ont., in July.

As of Monday, these players – Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote – have served their suspensions and are eligible to play for an NHL club, cueing Hart's debut for the Golden Knights.

Former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk said Hart suiting up for Vegas is more than having goalie depth on the roster. If Hart can play like a starting goaltender like he once did for the Philadelphia Flyers, the Golden Knights have an asset.

"This is a guy who has a ton of potential and was a really good goalie when he was in Philadelphia coming up," Dubnyk said on The Hockey News' Big Show on Monday. "You might have signed somebody who can become part of your team, and then he becomes an asset.

"Whether that's an asset that you want to keep around, or an asset you want to move for somebody else, they find that out now. I don't think there's any point in waiting," the former netminder said. "If (Carl) Lindbom had been putting up wins and doing his thing, well then that's a different story, and you don't necessarily push a guy out of there, but that hasn't been the case in my eyes, and I think it's an opportunity for them to give him a look."

Dubnyk pointed out that although Akira Schmid's been winning games, Lindbom hasn't been up to par in Vegas' net since Adin Hill suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 20.

Schmid has made 13 starts this season and has a 9-2-4 record, .896 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 2.2 goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com. Lindbom, meanwhile, has one win in seven starts while putting up an .870 SP, 3.14 GAA and minus-2.7 goals saved above expected.

Hart should have an opportunity to become the starter with Hill reportedly being out for a little while longer. If the 27-year-old indeed hits the ground running, Vegas will have options to move a goaltender when Hill returns, whether that's Schmid, Hill or even Hart. While Lindbom is exempt from waivers, the other three aren't.

That said, every team in the NHL had a chance to sign Hart as soon as Oct. 15. But some teams made it clear they weren't signing him.

The Flyers confirmed in September they would not sign Hart after the goalie's representative said it was better for them to look for a fresh start. The Edmonton Oilers, which have a league-worst .865 team save percentage, did not see Hart as an option and instead gave votes of confidence to Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard to start the season.

"Right now, we're not looking at those types of situations," Oilers GM Stan Bowman said in September.

Hart was briefly linked to the Carolina Hurricanes in September, but those reported talks stopped. The Pittsburgh Penguins didn't make any inquiries despite surfacing in speculation, and the Utah Mammoth were out as well.

NHL Suspensions End For Five Players Acquitted In Hockey Canada Trial

As 2018 Canadian world junior players Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote are now eligible to play in the NHL again, here's where they're playing now.

Before Hart left the Flyers in late January 2024 to face the sexual assault charge, he played 26 games and posted a .906 SP, 2.80 GAA and 12-9-3 record.

Hart wrapped up his conditioning stint with the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He made three appearances, registering a 3.07 goals-against average and a .839 SP.

There shouldn't be much stock put into Hart's AHL stats, Dubnyk said.

"It's completely different hockey," Dubnyk said. "I'll preface this with not bashing anybody who plays in the American League, they're still good players, it's still good hockey. It's chaotic. It's chaotic, and most of your chances are created off of mistakes. There are turnovers that don't happen in the NHL. There are plays that don't happen in the NHL."

On good NHL teams, there's structure in front of a netminder forcing opponents to create chances, Dubnyk added. Of course, he said players such as Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini or Nathan MacKinnon will still find ways to score, even if goalies know what to expect in the NHL.

"When you're used to seeing NHL play in front of you, it is completely different," he said. "That's where you get guys saying, some find it easier to play in the NHL because of that reason."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.