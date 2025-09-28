Changing Speed: How K'Andre Miller Can Push The Hurricanes To New Heights

There’s a fun little paradox to K’Andre Miller’s move from the New York Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes.

On one level, the big defenseman is going from The City That Never Sleeps – and the hyper-bustling borough of Manhattan – to the take-your-time, low-and-slow South. But on another level, he’s joining a Hurricanes team known for playing the game at such a high pace that it leaves most other teams strewn in their wake.

On both fronts, Miller is happy with his new home and team. “We always had great battles when I was on the other side in New York,” he said. “They have such a fast team and get up and down the ice in a fast motion. They do everything as a team. It’s a fun group to watch, and they’ve had a lot of success recently, so I’m excited.”

Miller also joked that he’s happy he no longer has to worry about getting hemmed in his own zone when playing against the Canes – he’ll now be a part of the relentless attack that has made Carolina one of the Eastern Conference’s best squads.

Now, the Hurricanes have yet to break through to another Stanley Cup final, but an effective summer by GM Eric Tulsky has Carolina once again threatening to make a run for the franchise’s second championship. Along with Miller on defense, Tulsky also brought in one of the top forwards available this summer when he inked erstwhile Winnipeg Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year contract.

In Miller, Tulsky sees a player who will slot right in with what Carolina wants to do on the ice. “We think he’s a great fit for us,” Tulsky said. “He’s a really powerful skater who can close out effectively and take away time and space. The aggressive way we play will suit him very well. He’s also very strong in front of the net, which is also helpful and important. His skating and recovery speed will be effective for us. When we want guys to get up the ice, they need to be able to get back, too.”

Miller came to Carolina via trade on July 1, with Tulsky sending prospect defenseman Scott Morrow, a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional first-round pick in either ’26 or ‘27 to the Rangers. Miller, an RFA, then signed an eight-year, $60-million ($7.5-million AAV) deal with Carolina. Tulsky said talks between the two teams had gone on for a while. And based on all the rumblings that had surrounded the Rangers throughout the season, that’s not surprising. Before Miller, New York traded away Kaapo Kakko, who the team had selected second overall back in 2019, and Rangers lifer Chris Kreider. “There was a lot of noise throughout the season,” Miller said. “It was definitely in the back of my head that something could happen. I loved my time in New York, but I’m excited for what’s to come in Carolina.”

And while Raleigh is hardly a backwater – that area of North Carolina is part of ‘The Triangle,’ a research-and-tech hub that has grown leaps and bounds in the past 20 years – there will be cultural differences from New York City, one of the most famous metropolises in the world. And that’s just fine with Miller. “I’m super excited for that aspect,” he said. “The style of living being a bit of a slower pace, I’m really going to like that. Being from Minnesota, I think it will be comparable.”

The biscuits and barbecue will certainly be better down there, even if the bagel quality takes a step back. But truly, Miller is there for the hockey. Playing for coach Rod Brind’Amour is another plus when it comes to the Hurricanes. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about Rod,” Miller said. “I can’t wait to get to know him and talk hockey. A number of guys reached out to me and said, ‘You’re really lucky to be in this position to have that coach and a team like Carolina supporting you.’ So, I’m super excited for the whole thing.”

Playing for Carolina isn’t for everyone. Famously, Mikko Rantanen lasted only 13 games with the Canes, and the team does play a very specific, structured system that requires maximum buy-in. But the payoff is obvious. Since Brind’Amour took over, Carolina has been a beast, reaching the conference final three times in his seven seasons as coach.

The problem recently has been pushing through to that Stanley Cup final. Carolina’s offense has dried up completely at the worst possible times in the post-season, and while it’s no shame to get shut down by the Florida Panthers, at some point, you need to score goals against good teams. Miller’s ability to make plays through the neutral zone and get pucks up to forwards will help that cause. And, at 25, he’s just starting to hit his prime as an NHL blueliner. Let’s not forget, the player he’s essentially replacing on Carolina’s back end is Brent Burns, who turned 40 last season.

However, still starring on the Hurricanes’ blueline is Jaccob Slavin, a two-time Lady Byng Trophy winner and a player who will serve as a potential partner and certainly a mentor. “He’s definitely one of the guys I’ve tried to model my game after the past couple of years,” Miller said. “He’s obviously a generational player on this team, and it’s going to be great sharing ideas and sharing the ice with him.”

So, it’s a remix of a lineup for the Canes heading into 2025-26, but it’s also one of the strongest units the franchise has put together in recent years. Is it enough to finally break through in the Eastern Conference? Slow and steady wins the race – even if Miller and Carolina will play fast in order to do so.

