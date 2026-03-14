Eight Of The Top 2026 NCAA Free Agents

Now more than ever, NHL teams are looking for fit when they are trawling for talent in the NCAA. We’re probably past those halcyon days where NHL franchises believed they could find impact players among the college free-agent class, but that’s not to say the landscape is asset free. In fact, it’s still a literally free-asset zone because you don’t need to spend a draft pick on these players.
So for NHL teams that need depth or, at worst, some talent for their AHL affiliates, the NCAA is still a nice spot to look for players who were passed over during their draft years. This year’s crop features a cross-section of skill sets at both center and defense. Notably, there are no obvious goaltending talents to crow about.
After struggling last season, Eernisse is back on track with the Wolverines. And some point to the addition of former NHLer Max Pacioretty to Michigan’s staff as one of the reasons – though his impact is certainly not limited to Eernisse. Eernisse is a top penalty-killer and is among the NCAA leaders in shorthanded goals. At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, he has pro size and potential as an NHL bottom-sixer.
The leading scorer on the No. 1 team in the country, Hughes will be a popular name once he decides to sign on the dotted line, which may have to wait until after the Frozen Four. He doesn’t have a ton of size, and the pace of the pro game will be a challenge, but Hughes does have excellent hockey IQ – and we’ve seen what Ben Kindel has been doing with his smarts in Pittsburgh this season.
Remember how Borgesi is leading the nation in minutes? Well, coming in second in average ice time is Neumeier, who has been playing more than 26 minutes a game for the Raiders. Neumeier also has a solid frame and can really skate. He’s only a sophomore, but it sounds like he is leaning toward going pro rather than transferring to a bigger school. He won a Clark Cup with USHL Fargo in 2024.
He’s only a sophomore, so there’s always the possibility that Cleaves returns to Hanover next season to continue his development. His younger brother, Cooper, also plays for Dartmouth, which may impact his decision as well. But Cleaves is a big center at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, and he’s one of the top scorers on his team, so there will be interest from NHL teams to sign him in the spring.
It’s been a fascinating journey for Livanavage, who won a Clark Cup with USHL Chicago at 17 on a loaded Steel team that featured future NHLers such as Adam Fantilli, Jackson Blake, Josh Doan and Matt Coronato. Despite being in a spotlight market, the undersized Livanavage was never drafted. At North Dakota, he’s developed into an effective all-around blueliner who can skate and put up points.
No one has averaged more minutes per game than Borgesi this season. The Huskies defender is averaging 27:32 of ice time per night, which is more than a full minute higher than his closest competitor. While he’s undersized, Borgesi can really skate, and he likes to control the game from the back end. A bigger, bulkier NHL team would probably be the best fit, as you can’t have too small a lineup these days.
A big pivot who clocks in at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Thompson originally played for Alaska-Anchorage before transferring to the Buckeyes after his freshman campaign. His skating is an issue, but Thompson rarely loses a 1-on-1 battle, and he’s leading Ohio State in PIM by a decent margin. That hardnosed profile will be coveted by some NHL teams as long as they believe he can get his quickness up.
Playing on a line with Boston Bruins prospect Will Zellers has been a boon for Rickwood – though he was putting up solid offensive numbers before he got to North Dakota. Rickwood spent three years at Clarkson before transferring. Like several players on this list, Rickwood will have to pick up his pace if he wants to succeed at the next level, but he does have pro size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.
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