Five Dramatic NHL Playoff Series That Could Happen: Pens Vs. Flyers? Bruins Vs. Habs?
The first round of the NHL playoffs starts next weekend. While we don't know all the matchups yet, we do know there could be some wild rivalry battles depending on how the standings turn out.
The NHL is just one week away from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
As tight as the rstandings have been, some of the first-round matchups are beginning to take shape.
But across the league, we could see some historic rivalries and some newer ones in the first round, depending on how the standings end up.
Here are five dramatic first-round playoff matchups that could possibly come to fruition and how they could happen.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins
The Montreal Canadiens taking on the Boston Bruins in the first round could be the most entertaining and dramatic playoff round of the entire post-season.
Not only do they have one of the NHL's oldest rivalries, but they also have an exciting blend of scoring power and physicality.
It's not completely unrealistic for these two Original Six teams to meet in the first round, based on the current Eastern Conference seeding.
Ahead of Saturday's action, the Canadiens are second in the Atlantic Division, with 104 points, while the Bruins are in the first wild-card spot, with 96.
For Montreal and Boston to meet in the first round, the most likely scenario would be for the Habs to clinch the division but not the conference and for the Bruins to remain where they are.
It's also possible for the Habs to catch the Carolina Hurricanes and finish first in the Eastern Conference, while the Bruins could fall to the second wild-card spot.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins have had some legendary playoff series in recent memory.
That includes the unforgettable matchup in 2012, when the feud between Sidney and Claude Giroux reached new heights.
Now, Crosby is returning to the post-season after missing it for three straight years. How appropriate it would be to face the Flyers in his first round in the playoffs since 2022.
The standings do not need to bend for this dream Battle of Pennsylvania to come true. Pittsburgh clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division, and Philadelphia is third with 92 points.
The Flyers are one point ahead of the New York Islanders, two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and three points ahead of the Washington Capitals. They all have three games remaining ahead of Saturday's games.
As long as the Flyers hold position, it's happening.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Yes, this first-round series could happen for the fifth straight year.
The Edmonton Oilers have won each of their four previous playoff series, so the Los Angeles Kings will hope to finally execute in the first round if they get there.
After meeting so often lately, it's guaranteed this series would carry drama and bad blood.
The Kings are in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Nashville Predators with a game in hand.
For these two familiar foes to meet again, the Oilers would have to win the Pacific Division, which they're leading, and the Kings need to pass the Utah Mammoth for the first wild-card position. The Colorado Avalanche were already crowned Presidents' Trophy winners and will face the team in the second wild-card spot.
Los Angeles is five points behind the Mammoth.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators and Canadiens don't have the same history as the Bruins and Canadiens, but don't be mistaken about how much these Eastern Canadian teams dislike each other.
In late September, during a pre-season game, the Senators and Canadiens combined for 150 penalty minutes. Seven players received 10-minute misconducts in Montreal's 5-0 victory.
Their regular-season meetings had their fair share of penalties, but they've been very tight battles. Three of four games were decided by one goal, and in each matchup, both teams led at different moments.
The hatred between these two teams is real, and a first-round matchup between two teams wanting to improve on last year's first-round exits should be entertaining.
There are two scenarios that lead to this playoff matchup. Both require Montreal to overtake the Buffalo Sabres and finish first in the Atlantic Division.
Heading into Saturday, the Habs have a game in hand on Buffalo and are only two points behind them, but they will need to finish with more points since the Sabres hold the tiebreaker.
If Montreal clinches the Atlantic Division but not the conference, Ottawa must pass Boston. The Senators are only two points behind the Bruins and hold the tiebreaker.
If Montreal clinches the division and the Eastern Conference, Ottawa would have to stay in the second wild-card spot.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
This is not a traditional rivalry, per se, but a recent outing between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sabres told us everything we needed to know about how these two teams feel about each other.
On March 8, the Sabres won a thrilling 8-7 contest over the Lightning.
In addition to the extraordinary scoreline, there was animosity attached to this game, too. This battle ended with 102 penalty minutes and five fights.
Not many mountains need to move for these two teams to meet in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. With the Lightning sitting third in the Atlantic, this matchup will happen if the Sabres drop into second place.
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