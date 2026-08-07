Five NHL Players Who Could Sign Eight-Year Extensions Before Time Runs Out
After Ville Koivunen's eight-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the NHL's incoming change to maximum contract lengths has quickly come into focus. Who are some players that could sign for eight years before these changes come into effect?
The NHL is in uncharted territory when it comes to its rising salary cap, player empowerment, and how it impacts contract negotiations.
Ville Koivunen's massive extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week highlighted one of the NHL's biggest upcoming rule changes: the maximum length of player contracts.
Starting September 16, 2026, under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the maximum allowable term for player contract extensions will drop from eight years to seven years.
That rule applies for players under team control, while free-agent maximums will decrease from seven years to six. For teams that are looking to lock up promising young players for that additional eighth season, the clock is ticking.
Ranging from established stars, reclamation projects, to up-and-coming upside bets like Koivunen, let's take a look at a few young players who could end up signing eight-year deals.
Adam Fantilli
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in desperate need of some stability, and finding a way to secure an eight-year deal for Adam Fantilli would do just that.
The former third-overall pick has been a consistent offensive presence throughout his short time in the NHL, putting up over 50 points in two of his three seasons. For a Blue Jackets team that's been in dire need of superstar talent up front, Fantilli is the closest thing they have.
Considering the recent extensions of other young, franchise centerpieces around the league, it's unlikely that Fantilli would be willing to commit so much of his career to a team with a ton of uncertainties for the future.
That said, an eight-year deal would be a pivotal move for the Blue Jackets. As an organization that has struggled to attract free agents, having a player of Fantilli's caliber locked up on a maximum-term extension could significantly alter their perception among players around the league.
Marco Kasper, Detroit Red Wings
The Dylan Larkin saga could have a ripple effect throughout the Detroit Red Wings' organization if his trade request comes to fruition.
With a big hole potentially left at the center position in his absence, Marco Kasper suddenly emerges as a candidate to land a long-term extension.
The Austrian center saw a steep decline in offensive production during his sophomore season, scoring only nine goals and finishing with 19 points after potting 19 goals and 37 points in 2024-25.
That drop-off could create some reasonable concerns for the next GM in Detroit and impact their willingness to commit to an eight-year deal. However, the Red Wings might be in a position where they need to make bets on young players they already have in order to become relevant in the Atlantic Division.
There is enough talent to salvage this competitive window that the Red Wings have been building towards, with or without Larkin. If the organization believes Kasper's latest season will only be a blip in his upward trajectory, an eight-year deal at a reasonable cap hit could pay off in spades.
Conor Geekie, Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Conor Geekie fits a similar mold to Koivunen in that both have yet to translate their success in the AHL to the NHL.
The 22-year-old is coming off a promising campaign with the Syracuse Crunch, finishing with 17 goals and 59 points in 57 games. However, Geekie has managed to put up just 16 points in his 66 combined games with the Lightning over the last two seasons.
There aren't a ton of promising prospects in the pipeline for the Lightning, which makes sense for a team that is consistently trying to contend for a Stanley Cup.
That could work in Geekie's favor when it comes to negotiating a contract, as he's set to become an RFA next summer.
If he's looking for some long-term security on a team that could set him up as one of the leaders of the next era of Lightning hockey, an eight-year deal makes sense for both parties.
Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers
Similarly to the Lightning, the Edmonton Oilers haven't been in a position to draft high or be concerned with developing a robust group of prospects.
That said, GM Stan Bowman may have an intriguing long-term, complimentary winger to lock up in Matthew Savoie.
The 22-year-old was acquired on July 5, 2024 from the Buffalo Sabres in a deal that sent Ryan McLeod to Western New York, and he's coming off a breakout campaign with 18 goals and 37 points in his first full NHL season.
Despite being drafted ninth overall in 2022, last year was the only time Savoie ever had any true runway in the NHL. Whether or not he can maintain or exceed that production is uncertain, but he'll have every opportunity to do so on an Oilers squad that could use an injection of young, cost-effective talent.
An eight-year deal would make sense for the Oilers, as they should have some form of a plan to transition out of their current phase if Connor McDavid decides to leave Edmonton.
Zachary Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have already shown this summer they aren't afraid to commit to the maximum term, signing rookie phenom Ivan Demidov to an eight-year, $73.2-million extension on July 1.
The series of team-friendly contracts the Canadiens have put together has them built for success in the short and long-term, and they could get another deal of similar stature done with Zachary Bolduc.
After being traded from the St. Louis Blues on July 1, 2025, the 23-year-old turned in a solid first season with the Canadiens, potting 12 goals and finishing with 30 points in a depth role.
An eight-year extension with a salary in the range of $4 million for Bolduc would certainly fit in line with the team-first approach that the Canadiens players have seemingly bought into. Although, as the season approaches and he remains without a contract, things will need to materialize quickly.
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