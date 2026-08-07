There is still a chance that these three centers could be traded this summer.
As the NHL off-season slowly comes to a close, trade activity around the league has certainly quieted down.
Most teams have gotten the bulk of their work done in preparation for training camp and for the upcoming season. However, it's still possible that a few big moves are made.
Several high-profile players, particularly at the center position, remain the subject of trade speculation, and it only takes one bold move to change the power dynamics around the league.
With that, let's take a look at three NHL centers who have the potential to be traded before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
One of the most prominent trade candidates in the NHL right now is Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.
The 30-year-old requested a trade earlier this off-season, but with Steve Yzerman stepping down as GM, there's not a clear indication that a deal is anywhere close to happening.
Larkin may need to expand his trade list if he hopes to get moved before the summer is over. This would make it easier for the Red Wings to find him a new home, but time will tell if he is willing to do so. The Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights are three teams confirmed to be on Larkin's trade list.
While the Red Wings have limited trading partners for Larkin right now, there is no question that he could still get moved this off-season. In 74 games last season for Detroit, he posted 34 goals, 67 points, and finished with a plus-3 rating.
Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright is another trade candidate to keep an eye on as the off-season rolls on.
Last month, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, informed him that Kraken GM Jason Botterill has agreed to trade the young center.
With that, it is very possible that Wright will be moved before the start of the season. It is likely that several teams would have interest, as he is a former top-five pick and still has the potential to blossom into a true top-six center in the NHL.
In 74 games last season for the Kraken, Wright recorded 12 goals and 27 points. However, he posted 19 goals and 44 points in 79 games for Seattle in 2024-25, so he has already shown that he is capable of providing decent offense at the NHL level.
Considering both his upside and his inconsistencies, it will be interesting to see what team is willing to make a bet on Wright.
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Trade rumors surrounding Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been going on for years now.
There is no question that both sides could benefit from a split at this juncture, so it would make sense if the Canucks moved him before the season begins.
Teams looking for help down the middle could consider taking a gamble on Pettersson. This is especially possible if the Canucks are willing to retain a portion of his $11.6-million cap hit that is attached to him for the next six seasons.
Pettersson had a down year in 2025-26, recording 15 goals and 51 points in 74 games. This was after he had 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games the season prior. The Canucks center has failed to meet the expectations that have come with his contract, but he had 89 points in 2023-24 and 102 points in 2022-23.
If teams believe he can regain his elite form, he could generate some interest for the right price.
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