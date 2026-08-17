Four Things The Toronto Maple Leafs Need To Return To The Stanley Cup Playoffs

thehockeynews.com Expectations Of Maple Leafs' Bobrovsky With Comparisons To Other Aging Star Goalies In NHL's Modern Era The Toronto Maple Leafs made a huge splash this summer by signing star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. But with Bobrovsky approaching 40 in a couple of years, what's reasonable for the Leafs to expect out of him on the ice in Toronto next year?