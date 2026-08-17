Four Things The Toronto Maple Leafs Need To Return To The Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs weren't even close to being a playoff team last season, but after a ton of change this summer, can they get back there in 2026-27?
If you have look at last year's NHL standings, you'll see the Toronto Maple Leafs sitting second-last in the Eastern Conference, just one point ahead of the New York Rangers.
Being over 20 points out of the playoffs was a huge underachievement for the organization from top to bottom, but that doesn't preclude improvement this season.
How much improvement? That's tougher to predict.
If the following things go right for the Maple Leafs, they should at least be in the conversation for a playoff spot in the 2026-27 season.
1. A Big-Time Auston Matthews Bounce-Back
Auston Matthews played just 60 games last season, plagued by injuries, poor coaching, and bad vibes.
But if he can get back to being a 50-goal guy, let alone the 60-plus he put up as recently as two seasons ago, that alone goes a long way toward boosting his team's fortunes.
Add in some of that vintage Matthews 200-foot game (he was a Selke finalist the same year he scored 69 goals), and there's plenty of room for growth as long as he's back to 100 percent for the start of the season.
As an added bonus, there's a real chance for him to build some chemistry with an excellent distributor like No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.
2. More Of The Same From Darren Raddysh
The new Maple Leafs braintrust seems very confident that Darren Raddysh can replicate the insane success he had in Tampa last season.
They've made a large financial commitment after he went from a career-high six goals to 22, and 37 points to 70. It'll probably be tough for him to match that offensive output, but if he's even in the neighborhood, his cap hit will be of no concern.
Scoring that much when you get boatloads of power-play time with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point is probably easier than it will be in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs need him to be worth the money.
The rumors are that the Maple Leafs are (wisely) looking to move on from former No. 1 defenseman Morgan Rielly, and that would basically end any potential power struggle for time on the man-advantage. Even if Rielly doesn't get traded before the season starts, Raddysh still seems destined for that PP1 time.
3. Vintage Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky is another guy who John Chayka and Co. spent more on this summer than was probably advisable, but the 37-year-old is far from being a lost cause.
Yes, Bobrovsky was one of the worst goalies in the league last season, but you can arguably write that off as a product of the Florida Panthers' injury situation and the fact they were coming off three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances.
He's not likely to turn back into his Vezina form, but if he's even a little above average — which he basically always was before last season's calamity — that's going to be a big boost for Toronto.
This is a two-time Vezina winner, two-time Cup winner, and future Hall-of-Famer. He doesn't need to live up to that legacy. He probably can't be worth what they're paying him, because very few goalies are, but all he has to do is not-stink.
4. Someone Else To Take A Step Back
Even if all that stuff goes right for the Maple Leafs, they're probably still going to need some help. The good news is that it doesn't feel like the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Philadelphia Flyers should have as many points this year as they did last year.
That opens up a lot of potential playoff spots and puts a lot of points up for grabs. A combination of the Maple Leafs getting these key improvements and other teams faltering could get them back into the post-season.
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