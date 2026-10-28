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The Hockey News Morning Skate: Hellebuyck Stands Tall In Devils Debut, Fowler Shuts The Door Vs. Blues

The Hockey News Morning Skate: Hellebuyck Stands Tall In Devils Debut, Fowler Shuts The Door Vs. Blues

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 28, 2026 1:51 PM
Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:29 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Connor Hellebuyck's debut with the New Jersey Devils, Jacob Fowler's 46-save shutout for the Montreal Canadiens in their win against the St. Louis Blues, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

There were 22 teams in action across Tuesday's 11-game slate, headlined by Connor Hellebuyck's debut with the New Jersey Devils in their matchup against the Dallas Stars.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from the weekend, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Hellebuyck Secures First Win With Devils 

After a lengthy saga with the Winnipeg Jets that kept Connor Hellebuyck off the ice for the first month of the regular season, the three-time Vezina winner finally made his season debut with the Devils. He posted 17 saves while allowing just one goal in a 5-1 win over the Stars.

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This win ended the Stars' five-game winning streak and it was the first time that they allowed five goals in a game all season. That run has largely been due to the play of goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has a .929 save percentage with a 1.43 goals-against average this season.

Lekkerimaki And Canucks Rally Past Ducks 

The Vancouver Canucks snapped their 10-game losing streak with a third-period comeback against the Anaheim Ducks that was capped off with an overtime goal from defenseman Filip Hronek. The Ducks were up 4-1 heading into the third period and the Canucks eventually won 6-5.

Canucks youngster Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored the team's fourth and fifth goals of the game in the final minutes of the third period to force overtime and dished out an assist on Hronek's game-winner. He now leads Vancouver in goals with six and is tied for second on the team in points with 12 in 14 games.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, snapping their 10-game losing streak.
thehockeynews.comLekkerimäki Scores Twice, Canucks Snap 10-Game Losing Streak In 6-5 Overtime Win Against AnaheimJonathan Lekkerimäki scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, snapping their 10-game losing streak.

Canadiens' Fowler Shuts The Door In St. Louis 

There might not be a goaltender on a hotter streak than Jacob Fowler of the Montreal Canadiens. The 21-year-old posted a 46-save shutout against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and has won his last six starts with a remarkable .942 save percentage, which is the second-best among goaltenders with at least four starts.

It's Fowler's second shutout of the season, boasting a 1.54 goals-against average through seven games with a league-best 10.1 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck.

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