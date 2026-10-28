The Hockey News Morning Skate: Hellebuyck Stands Tall In Devils Debut, Fowler Shuts The Door Vs. Blues

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 1:51 PM
Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:29 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Connor Hellebuyck's debut with the New Jersey Devils, Jacob Fowler's 46-save shutout for the Montreal Canadiens in their win against the St. Louis Blues, and more.
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