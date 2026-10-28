Devils Complete Game Helps Hellebuyck In His First Start Of The Season

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 28, 2026 4:14 AMPublished Oct 28, 2026 4:14 AM
Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:28 AM
Connor Hellebuyck made his debut against the Dallas Stars and looked shaky at times, but the Devils played well around him and might need to for a few games before the star goaltender is back to elite form.
Connor Hellebuyck wasted no time, making his season debut and first start in a New Jersey Devils uniform. He was acquired on Friday and was ready to go by the time Tuesday rolled around, kicking off the Devils road trip with a start against the Dallas Stars.
His performance wasn’t special. He saved 16 of the 17 shots he faced as the Devils offense steamrolled the Stars in a 5-1 win. Hellebuyck wasn’t asked to do much and didn’t stand out because of it. He didn't win the game but didn't lose it either.
The recent game, however, wasn’t about him, even with all the eyes on him before the puck drop. Hellebuyck, who has spent a lot of time in the spotlight, was nowhere near it on Tuesday night. It’s because the team in front of him stole the show, with a dominant performance that extended the Devils' winning streak to four games.
Devils Limited The Shots On The Net
A theme for the Devils is limiting shots regardless of who is in the net. Whether it was Jake Allen, Nico Daws, or Hellebuyck in the latest game, the defense has limited shots and dared teams to shoot from tough angles.
It wasn’t that way to start the season, as the defense not only struggled but also allowed teams to find easy goals in the net front. Now that the defense has bought in and is coming into form, they are protecting their goaltenders and blanking offenses. The 5-1 win against the Stars was the third game in a row that the Devils held a team to one goal, and in the last five games, they've only allowed 11 goals.
Hellebuyck needed an easy game, and the Devils gave it to him. He wasn’t asked to save the day, and for a goaltender who hasn’t faced NHL action since April, it was a good way to get back into it. "I thought the guys in front of me played a perfect game for me to get acclimated," Hellebuyck stated afterwards in his postgame availability.
This is how the Devils want to play all season. Even with Hellebuyck in the net, they want to step up defensively and play the same way. “It doesn’t change how we’re going to play; we’re going to help him out in there as best as we can,” Brett Pesce stated after the 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, and the defense held their end of the bargain with another strong showing.
The Offense Stays Hot
The five-goal performance was a masterclass for the offense. It was arguably the best the Devils have played offensively since the 7-1 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 15, which had many similarities to the recent win.
Three of the four forward lines scored against the Stars, with the Cody Glass line being the only one that didn’t find the back of the net. It stands out about this version of the Devils, as they have an offense that can come at teams in waves. Jack Hughes can score, as can Nico Hischier, who scored twice, but then Jesper Boqvist and the depth skaters are also generating offense.
Plus, Luke Hughes had another highlight goal as he handled the puck and zipped it past Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith. With four goals and six points, Hughes has become a reliable scoring defenseman who gives the offense another dimension.
Hellebuyck Needs To Acclimate & A Hot Devils Team Helps
The Devils know they got Hellebuyck for the long run. They didn’t acquire him for October. Instead, it’s for April, May, and June, when they are preparing for the playoffs and a deep run. It’s the elite version of Hellebuyck they hope to see down the road.
It will take a few starts before Hellebuyck is stealing games for the Devils. By his own admission, it wasn’t a great game and didn’t have to be either. “I had a couple of minor mistakes that you guys wouldn't even know if I told you, but that's part of knocking off the rust, and when they play a game like that in front of me, you're going to get good results,” Hellebuyck noted. The Devils eased him in with his first start.
The Devils are on a hot streak, winning four in a row and six of their last seven games. They’ll want to play this way as Hellebuyck returns to form, and it will allow them to look like a complete team in a few months, certainly by the time the playoffs roll around.
The Devils have a quick turnaround as they face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. So, the next target date for a Hellebuyck start is Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, the game that wraps up the three-game road trip.
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