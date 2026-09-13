How And Why Bruins' David Pastrnak Sacrificed His Goal Totals And Changed His Offensive Play Style

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak isn't the same type of player he was a few years ago, winning a Rocket Richard Trophy and scoring 40-plus goals. Here is why and how the right winger changed his style of play.
It’s quite rare and often unheard of to see a player completely change his offensive play style at 29 years old, but that’s exactly what Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak did.
Early in his career and well into his mid-20s, Pastrnak was one of the most feared snipers in the NHL. He can do it all goal-scoring-wise. His shot is heavy and accurate, whether it’s with his one-timer or his wrist shot. Pastrnak was and still is a threat to score the second he steps over the blueline.
Previously, Pastrnak’s offensive approach was to either be off the puck looking to find open areas of the ice, like the slot or the left half wall where he could fire one-timers, or use his nifty hands to create space to shoot the puck.
Pastrnak tied for the league lead in goals during the 2019-20 season, taking home his one and only Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy. In his career, Pastrnak has scored a career-high 61 goals in the 2022-23 season, scored at a 50-goal pace in 2019-20, and scored 40 or more goals five times in his 12-year NHL career.
But why, and how, has such a prolific scorer completely changed his offensive approach? Since Pastrnak made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season, only Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews have scored more goals. But the change to being a playmaker was needed to help the Bruins usher in a new era.
When paired with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, Pastrnak could afford to allow his linemates to do some heavy lifting in creating chances, which allowed him to score more goals. But with those three players either retired or playing elsewhere, Pastrnak does not have those playmakers to lean on.
Instead, the Bruins have added players like Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and Pavel Zacha, who are better scorers than playmakers. Pastrnak is finding the puck in areas farther from the net, while his linemates occupy the ice he used to love.
With such a drastic change, some expected Pastrnak to struggle a bit as he adjusted his game, but the switch proved seamless. Pastrnak posted his fourth consecutive 100-point season and notched a career-high in assists with 71. Those 71 assists ranked sixth in the NHL.
Pastrnak’s change looked most notable on the power play. Once a dominant one-time option rivalled only by right-handed forwards like Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos and Patrik Laine, Pastrnak has taken control of the right flank, with Geekie playing on the left-hand side.
While Pastrnak’s still a threat to beat a goaltender with his wrist shot, he’s much more dangerous dishing off to Geekie for a one-timer, or Lindholm and Zacha in the bumper or net front. The Bruins' power play ranked ninth in the 2025-26 regular season, in large part due to Pastrnak’s 23 power-play assists, which tied a career high.
While the power-play change shows a shift in approach, it’s not the only factor. When Pastrnak was at the height of his goal-scoring prowess, few players, if any, fired more shots on goal. Since he made his NHL debut, only Ovechkin and Nathan MacKinnon have recorded more shots on goal. And in Pastrnak’s career, he’s led the NHL in shots on goal in 2022-23 and has ranked second twice.
Pastrnak’s shot totals began to change last season. After two consecutive seasons finishing with the second-most shots on goal, Pastrnak’s total dipped to 261. Although he still led the team in shots on goal, he ranked outside the top 10 in the NHL.
The final change to Pastrnak’s game was the pace at which he played. When watching Pastrnak, speed was never his calling card or what people regarded as his greatest strength, but he still posted strong skating results.
But in 2025-26, those numbers were lower. Pastrnak ranked below the 50th percentile in max skating speed and had zero 22-mile-per-hour bursts for the first time since NHL EDGE began tracking that in 2021-22.
This was by design, as slowing the game down allowed him to be a playmaker in transition rather than a goal scorer. He looked to hold up the play and create passing lanes rather than attack defenders one-on-one or attack open space.
The Bruins were a more proficient offense than in 2024-25, so the change served its purpose. But some analytics prove the Bruins’ overall play with Pastrnak on the ice declined. The Bruins posted a Corsi-for percentage, expected goals percentage and a high-danger chances percentage below 50 percent. However, they still outscored their opponents 65-51 at 5-on-5 with their best player on the ice, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Those numbers are part of why fans are skeptical the Bruins can repeat their success.
In all, Pastrnak will almost assuredly score more goals next year, as his shooting percentage won’t be 11.1 percent again. As James Hagens develops and hopefully becomes the No. 1 center, Pastrnak could revert to his goal-scoring ways, as Hagens is a natural playmaker.
Until then, Pastrnak will likely continue to be the Bruins’ top playmaker, demonstrating the leadership traits he’s developed as he’s matured, and proving to be a testament to his skill set.
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