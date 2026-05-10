'I'll Always Be Empathetic': How St Louis' Bond With Canadiens Players Differs From Other NHL Coaches

"I admired Marty because of his hockey intellect, but also his personality," Hughes said on The Sick Podcast. "If we were Vegas and they felt like they needed to make the coaching change that they made, Marty would not have been the hire. If we were the Islanders making the change at the end of the year, Marty would not have been the hire. He had the potential to be really, really good and we had the opportunity to allow him to learn and develop because we believe the potential were better than the alternatives were."