Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:14 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:14 PM
In this week's fantasy hockey roundup, Jason Chen highlights Roman Kantserov's impressive rookie campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, William Nylander's ongoing struggles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and more.
As American Thanksgiving approaches, the fantasy hockey landscape has seen some major shifts.
For fantasy managers who held on to Dylan Larkin tightly while waiting for his situation to resolve, they've been rewarded with his recent trade to the Montreal Canadiens. Those who made investments on on youngsters like Chicago Blackhawks rookie Roman Kantserov or Simon Holmstrom of the New York Islanders are also seeing big payoffs.
Let's take a look at who has been hot and who has not over the past week of the fantasy hockey season:
Nothing Kantserov Can't Do
Roman Kantserov: 10 GP. 7-3-10, 19 shots
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The rookie goals leader extended his lead with two more tallies Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, and he might end up being the Blackhawks' leading scorer at this pace. With Connor Bedard undergoing shoulder surgery yet again, Kantserov and Frank Nazar are their two young centers who stand to benefit the most from Bedard's absence.
Kantserov, the Blackhawks' second-round pick in 2023, led the KHL in goals last season with 36 in 63 games, and his scoring prowess has certainly translated well to the NHL. Kantserov's fantasy value is really picking up steam, and fantasy managers who took a chance on the relatively unknown Russian on draft day are reaping huge rewards.
Special shoutout to defenseman Sam Rinzel, who was on a five-game points streak (one goal, 11 assists) entering Sunday's game in Vancouver.
Simon Says Score
Simon Holmstrom: 7 GP. 6-5-11, 12 shots
Perhaps we all should've seen it coming: Back-to-back 40-point seasons, improving consistency, and now, with increased ice time up to 18 minutes per game, Holmstrom is in the midst of a breakout season.
Playing on the top line and the primary power-play unit with Bo Horvat, Holmstrom has been on a tear during a seven-game points streak, including a hat-trick performance in Anaheim. The 25-year-old first-round pick from 2019 is on pace for a 68-point season.
Some might say he’s a late bloomer, but the reality is it does often take a while for young players to really find their stride in the toughest league in the world. Fantasy managers who are looking for offense will find Holmstrom available in nearly three-quarters of Yahoo leagues.
Cossa Comes Up Big For Mammoth
Sebastian Cossa: 10 GP. 6-2-1.
Perhaps it was just meant to be. Acquired at the NHL draft from Detroit, the 6-foot-6 Cossa has been come up big and played a huge role for the Utah Mammoth, helping them end a six-game cold spell with two strong wins against the Colorado Avalanche and Ducks.
With incumbent starter Karel Vejmelka still struggling, it has paved the way for Cossa to get more playing time. The trajectory of a young developing goalie is never straight, but Cossa has been brilliant at times.
Fantasy managers looking to bet on the next young goalie who's ready to take over the starting job following Jesper Wallstedt in Minnesota and Jacob Fowler in Montreal should shift their eyes to Utah.
Nylander Struggles Most Among Fallen Maple Leafs
William Nylander: 9 GP. 1-3-4, minus-9, 16 shots
If there was a single play this season that has epitomized the Maple Leafs' historic slide, it was Nylander's ill-advised backhand clearing attempt from behind the goal line right into the slot to ex-Leaf Matthew Knies, who wasted no time potting the game-tying goal in a late-game collapse. Things just keep going from bad to worse.
Nylander has struggled with just one goal in his past nine games after a red-hot October when he scored eight times and posted 19 points in 14 games. Fantasy managers have no choice but hang on to Nylander and hope that, at some point, the Maple Leafs' elite talent will pull through.
'Daccord' Does Not Always Mean 'Okay'
Joey Daccord: 4-4-0, .872 SP, 4.10 GAA
It has not been a good season for Daccord, to say the least. He's been pulled twice in two straight games, most recently against the Carolina Hurricanes when he allowed four goals on 10 shots. He's ceding playing time to Philipp Grubauer (again), and with no back-to-backs until Dec. 3-4, we may not see Daccord in net for a little while.
Based on Natural Stat Trick's goals-saved above average per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (min. 300 TOI), Daccord ranks 49th out of 58 goalies.
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