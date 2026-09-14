Key NHL Injuries That Will Heavily Impact The 2026-27 Season

thehockeynews.com Where Could Matt Savoie's Next Contract Fall? Matt Savoie enters an important season as his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, and he becomes an RFA. By this time next summer, his team will be talking with the Oilers about the first long-term contract of his NHL career, and recent deals around the league suggest the price of young forwards is climbing faster than it has in years.