Report: Maple Leafs’ Max Domi Will Miss Start of Training Camp, Remains Out Indefinitely GM John Chayka Says

Chayka also added that Domi wants to address the injury himself at some point.
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka told The Canadian Press on Friday that forward Max Domi will not be ready when the team opens training camp, remaining out indefinitely because of complications from off-season surgery.
“Max is going to come and be evaluated. He’s not going to be ready to start training camp. He’s going to be out indefinitely. At the right time in the near future, he wants to address it himself, and I think that’s best for him to do … we’ll leave it at that,” Chayka said, according to Josh Clipperton of The Canadian Press, who shared the quote on his X account.
The update comes four months after the Maple Leafs announced on May 25 that Domi had undergone a procedure to address an undisclosed issue he played through during the 2025-26 season and that complications had left him out indefinitely. The club said at the time he would continue working with team medical staff and be re-evaluated at the start of camp.
That re-evaluation will now take place without Domi participating in on-ice sessions as the Leafs begin their on-ice work. Preseason games are scheduled to start Sept. 19 with split-squad contests against the Montreal Canadiens, followed by games against the Ottawa Senators. The regular season opens Sept. 29 at home against Montreal.
Domi, 31, appeared in 80 games last season and finished with 12 goals and 24 assists. He signed a four-year, $15-million contract with Toronto in July 2024 that carries a $3.75-million cap hit through 2027-28. The Winnipeg native has two seasons remaining on that deal.
Chayka and Domi have a relationship that dates to Domi’s time with the London Knights and later with the Arizona Coyotes, where Chayka served as general manager. Chayka was hired as Leafs GM on May 3, part of a front-office overhaul that also brought Mats Sundin in as senior executive adviser of hockey operations. Jim Hiller was named head coach in mid-June, replacing Craig Berube.
The Leafs have been operating above the salary cap after off-season additions. Placing Domi on long-term injured reserve once the regular season begins would create cap space, a scenario that has been discussed around the team this summer. Chayka had said in early July that Domi was progressing and that camp would provide a clearer picture, adding that he believed Domi would be “a big part of this.” Friday’s comments mark a more definitive step back from that timeline.
Domi has not spoken publicly about the surgery or the complications. Chayka indicated that the player intends to do so himself “at the right time in the near future.” The nature of the procedure and the exact complications have not been detailed by the organization.
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