Lightning's Individual NHL Awards Are Nice, But That Doesn't Get The Job Done

Tampa Bay’s success with individual awards didn’t end with Cooper and Vasilevskiy, or even Kucherov being up for a pair of trophies. Center Anthony Cirelli was runner-up for the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward. But it was all a small consolation for the Bolts, as they failed to win their most important games despite finishing second in the Atlantic Division in the regular season, with a 50-26-6 record.