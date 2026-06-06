Maple Leafs Were Saved By The Buzzer With Brad Treliving's Late Filing Of Knies, Canadiens Trade

It isn’t as if Knies is late 20s with all sorts of miles on his competitive odometer. Knies is 23 years old. Even if Toronto’s rebuild or retool includes an 18-year-old as the No. 1 pick the Leafs will have this summer, the Leafs can’t give up on players who still have yet to reach their potential and who are relatively close to that 18-year-old first-overall pick. And that’s who Knies is.