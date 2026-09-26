McDavid Or Matthews?: With The Cap Rising To Unheard-Of Levels, Who Will Be The NHL's First $30-Million Player?

"We were just looking at the projections and all the stuff that maybe not a lot of people know what’s going to happen," Celebrini told TheHockeyNews.com and other outlets at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. "Looking at those numbers and trying to find that balance, which kind of sounds dumb, because at the time it was the highest AAV ever. But it really was just a number that made sense … with where the NHL is going."