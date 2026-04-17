Connor McDavid wins the Art Ross Trophy for the sixth time, while Nathan MacKinnon is the NHL's top goal-scorer for the first time. His teammates in the crease also won some hardware.
The end of the NHL regular season locks in the winners of the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard, Art Ross and William M. Jennings Trophies.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy for recording the most points in the NHL.
Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon won the Rocket Richard Trophy for scoring the most goals.
And Avalanche netminders Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood won the William Jennings Trophy for playing at least 25 games on the team that allowed the fewest goals against.
Here's more on each award winner.
Art Ross Trophy Winner: Connor McDavid
McDavid picked up another award on top of his already impressive resume.
The 29-year-old recorded 138 points in 82 games this season, made up of 48 goals and a league-leading 90 assists.
The last time McDavid picked up this award was in 2022-23, when he registered a career-high 153 points.
He reclaims the Art Ross after Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov led the league in points for the past two seasons, with 121 and 130 points.
Kucherov recorded 130 points again this season and finished second in the NHL scoring race. MacKinnon ended third with 127, while San Jose Sharks sophomore phenom Macklin Celebrini set a franchise record for most points in a season, with 115, to finish fourth. Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele finished fifth with 103 points.
This is McDavid's sixth career Art Ross Trophy win, which ties Mario Lemieux for the second-most in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky has the most with 10.
Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy Winner: Nathan MacKinnon
MacKinnon earned his first-career Rocket Richard Trophy, with 53 goals. He ended his season with 74 assists and 127 points in 80 games.
The 30-year-old center finished with two more goals than Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield (51) and McDavid (48). The Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston and Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov round out the top five with 45 goals each.
MacKinnon becomes the second Avalanche player to win the Rocket Richard Trophy. The first one was Milan Hejduk in 2002-03.
Last year's winner was Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, who scored 52 goals in 71 games in 2024-25.
William M. Jennings Trophy Winners: Scott Wedgewood And Mackenzie Blackwood
On top of the team's Presidents' Trophy and MacKinnon's Rocket Richard Trophy, the Avalanche's goaltenders added to the hardware.
Wedgewood and Blackwood claim the Jennings Trophy because the Avalanche finished the season with the fewest goals against in the NHL, with 203, including shootout-deciders.
Wedgewood, 33, played the most of the two goalies, featuring in 45 contests. He registered a 2.02 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
Blackwood, 29, played 39 games, recording a 2.51 GAA and a .904 SP.
The last goalie to win this award with the Avalanche was Patrick Roy in 2002.
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