Avalanches' Scott Wedgewood And Mackenzie Blackwood Secure The 2025-26 William M. Jennings Trophy

For Blackwood, it was a season that had a lot of highs and lows for him. Finishing with a record of 23-10-2, a save percentage (SV%) of .904%, and a goals against average (GAA) of 2.51, it wasn't a bad season by any means, but in his first season under a new contract, there were moments when we expected more from him. While he did deal with some injuries that kept him out of some stretches during the regular season, it wasn’t a bad season by any means.