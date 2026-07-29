NHL Coach Rankings: No. 4 Bench Boss Must Meet Sky-High Expectations With Avalanche

Bednar is fortunate to have generational superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on his roster, and the Avalanche's defense corps is one of the NHL's deepest. But Colorado operates in the highly competitive Central Division, and staying ahead of the powerhouse Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild is a measure of the Avs' consistency under Bednar. He's had to ensure his strong roster on paper can execute to stay ahead of their strong rivals.