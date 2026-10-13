NHL Frozen Frenzy 2026 Live Blog: Red Wings, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Jets And Oilers Headline Nonstop Action

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 10:02 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 10:02 PM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 12:25 AM
Thirty-two teams collide in a sixteen-game marathon featuring Ovechkin’s farewell in Carolina, Bedard’s anticipated return, and a high-stakes goalie controversy brewing in Montreal during hockey's wildest night.
Thirty-two teams. Sixteen games. All in one night.
Yes, it's NHL Frozen Frenzy — and this year's eight hours or so of madness promises not to disappoint.
Connor Bedard is (reportedly) back with the Chicago Blackhawks. Alex Ovechkin is back — for the last time? — in Carolina. And Mikko Rantanen is back playing against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche.
Will Dylan Larkin get booed by the home fans in Detroit? Will Brady Tkachuk finally score his first goal as a Florida Panther?" Will the Toronto Maple Leafs escape their road trip out west with five out of a possible six points?
More importantly, will we report on all the action? Yes!
thehockeynews.comThe Hockey News Morning Skate: Stutzle And Senators Stay Hot, Hughes Extends Point Streak With WildIn this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Tim Stutzle's big night against the New Jersey Devils, Quinn Hughes extending his point streak in a win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and more.
New Jersey at Detroit (6pmET)
“Told it’s really quiet. No momentum for a trade right now. That said I get the sense the relationship between larkin and the red wings is at such a place it’s just a matter of when not if.”
— ESPN's Emily Kaplan on Dylan Larkin
1-0 for Devils on a goal from Evan Rodrigues, his first since being traded to New Jersey.
Devils outshooting Red Wings 16-3 after 20 minutes. The score is tied 1-1.
Does Connor Hellebuyck want to play in New Jersey? The Red Wings have given up two goals on four shots.
Florida at Columbus (6:15pmET)
Columbus scores and Matthew Knies picks up the assist. The ex-Leaf now has five points in five games.
Brady Tkachuk scores his first goals since joining the Panthers. And, of course, Matthew gets the assist.
Four points each for the Tkachuk brothers, who pick up assists on a goal from Carter Verhaeghe.
Kids, don’t try this at home: Mathieu Olivier gets a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing Uvis (in his) Balinskis. Ouch!
Buffalo at Montreal (6:30pmET)
Is a goalie controversy brewing in Montreal? The Habs appear to be starting Jacob Fowler for the third game in a row.
Buffalo scores on a goal from Owen Zellweger, just first since joining the Sabres I a trade for Bowen Byram.
Noah Dobson takes a shot off the jaw. With Michael Matheson also out, this is not good for the Habs’ defense.
Washington at Carolina (6:45pmET)
Carolina was where Alex Ovechkin was drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. Twenty-two years later, he’s playing in his final regular season game in Raleigh, N.C.
According to @ryanhenkel_, the Canes recognized Ovechkin during a stoppage in play and he received a standing ovation.
Seattle at Philadelphia (7pmET)
Bobby McMann scores his third of the season. With 29 goals split between Toronto and Seattle, he was technically the Kraken’s leading goal scorer last season.
Tampa Bay at NY Rangers (7:15pmET)
Make that seven goals in eight game for breakout candidate Lafreniere.
St. Louis at Ottawa (7:30pmET)
According to reporter Steve Warne, the Senators have three defensemen tonight who each have played in 10 NHL games or less.
Vancouver at NYIslanders (7:45pmET)
It appears that Zee’s Buium has been dropped to the Canucks’ third defense pairing alongside Luke Schenn.
Bo Horvat facing the Canucks for the first time as captain of the Islanders. Courtesy: David Kolb, THN
Pittsburgh at Chicago (8pmET)
Connor Bedard takes the ice for the first time as captain. Courtesy: Vinnie Parise, THN
Calder Trophy Watch: Chicago’s Anton Frondell picks up his fifth assist of the season. He now has five points in seven games.
Minnesota at Winnipeg (8:15pmET)
Colorado at Dallas (8:30pmET)
From @OHaraSports: “Mackenzie Blackwood is 0-4-1 in six regular season games against the Dallas Stars. He holds a 4.10 goals against average and a .887 save percentage in those appearances. Two of those games came when he was was with the New Jersey Devils, three with the San Jose Sharks, and one with the Colorado Avalanche.”
Vegas at Nashville (8:45pmET)
Toronto at Utah (9pmET)
Calgary at Anaheim (9:45pmET)
Edmonton at Los Angeles (10:30pmET)
Boston at San Jose (11pmET)
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