NHL Injury Roundup: Latest On Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins, Maple Leafs' Tavares, Jets' Morrissey, And More

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 8:18 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 8:18 PM
The injury bug has continued to make its way around the NHL. Catch up on the latest updates involving injury news around the league.
The NHL season is still in its early stages and the injury bug has already made its way around most of the league's 32 teams.
Whether it's short or long-term, it can be difficult to keep track of all the players who will be in and out of your favorite team's lineup on any given night.
With that said, let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy injury updates that were revealed over the past few days:
Troy Terry, RW, Anaheim Ducks
After undergoing hip surgery in June, Troy Terry is inching closer to his return to the Ducks' lineup. Derek Lee of The Hockey News reported on Oct 18. that the 28-year-old is travelling with the team on its four-game road trip. Terry was expected to miss the first month of the season, and no official return date has been set.
Terry played just 61 games last season but was productive for the Ducks, putting up 57 points in the regular season before posting three goals and 11 points in his first 12 playoff games.
Jason Zucker, LW, Buffalo Sabres
Zucker has missed the first nine games of the Sabres' season while recovering from sports hernia surgery but is expected to make his return on Wednesday Oct. 21 in his team's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
According to Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat, the 34-year-old was seen skating alongside Josh Norris and Konsta Helenius on the Sabres' third line, indicating he is nearing a return. Zucker finished with 24 goals and 45 points in 62 games last season.
Taylor Hall, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
While it's been smooth sailing for the Hurricanes to start the season, injuries are beginning to pile up. After starting the season without Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal was placed on injured reserve earlier this month, and the team announced on Monday that Taylor Hall will be joining him.
Hall is considered week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body injury that forced him out of a his team's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Oct 13. He missed the team's following two games before this announcement was made official.
Seth Jarvis, RW, Carolina Hurricanes
The Hockey News' Ryan Henkel reported on Oct. 16 that Jarvis would be travelling with the Hurricanes during their five-game road trip. Two of those games have been played and Jarvis has been practicing, but no official announcement on his return has been made.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edmonton Oilers
The red-hot Oilers are getting some reinforcements back soon, with Nugent-Hopkins seen at practice on skating on the team's second line alongside Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer reported on Monday.
The Oilers managed to put together a 6-1-1 record in Nugent-Hopkins' absence, while putting together the highest goals-for per game average (4.63) in the NHL in the process. Bringing the 33-year-old pivot back into the fold should only improve that.
Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild
Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reported on Oct. 18 that the Wild will be without goaltender Gustavsson for at least another month. Loucks added that Gustavsson has been skating, but the Swedish netminder has yet to join his teammates for practice.
Jesper Wallstedt and Calvin Pickard are holding down the crease for Minnesota in his absence, with Wallstedt carrying the bulk of the load. He's posted a .922 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average while suiting up for eight of the team's nine games to start the season.
William Eklund, LW, Ottawa Senators
Senators head coach Travis Green announced on Oct 15. that Eklund had surgery to repair a torn ankle tendon and will be out 10-12 weeks. Eklund was injured in the first period of the Senators' 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 8 after taking a hit from defenseman Simon Benoit.
The 24-year-old played just four games in his first season with the Senators and recorded two points before being sidelined. Eklund was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on July 23.
Dakota Joshua, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs announced on Oct. 17 that they assigned forward Dakota Joshua to the AHL-affiliated Toronto Marlies for a long-term conditioning loan. The 30-year-old opened the season on LTIR with a core muscle injury and is eligible to play for the Maple Leafs as soon as Oct. 22.
Joshua is in the third season of a four-year, $13 million contract he signed with the Vancouver Canucks back in June 2024, and he was acquired by the Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick in July 2025. The 30-year-old finished with 10 goals and 18 points in 55 games during his first full year as a Maple Leaf.
John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs announced on Oct. 17 ahead of their matchup against the New York Islanders that center John Tavares is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Tavares exited early in the third period of his team's matchup on Oct. 15 against the Sabres after an awkward collision with Josh Norris.
The 36-year-old has two goals and five assists through seven games this season and center Nick Paul is expected to replace him on the team's second line.
Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
The Jets are going to be without their No. 1 defenseman for the next little while. Josh Morrissey is considered week-to-week and was placed on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.
The 31-year-old originally suffered the injury on Oct. 7 against the Colorado Avalanche. Head coach Scott Arniel added on Monday that they will reevaluate Morrissey's status in the next week or so.
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