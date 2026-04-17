NHL Players Polled On Expansion, Best Style, Rivalries, Golfing And More

The Canadiens weren't anywhere to be seen when it came to the best visiting dressing room. That honor went to the Detroit Red Wings and Little Caesars Arena, with 24.1 percent. But it's no surprise that some of the league's newest-build or newly renovated rinks got most of the love, with the Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena, Mammoth's Delta Center, New York Islanders' UBS Arena and Washington Capitals' Capital One Arena rounding out the top five.