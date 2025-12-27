NHL Players Who Can Sign A Contract Extension As Of Jan. 1; Should Teams Try To Sign Them Right Away Or Wait?

There can be several reasons why an NHL player signs a one-year contract in the NHL. For some, they haven’t proven to teams that they are deserving of a long-term contract that provides more financial stability.

For others, it’s their own personal choice. Those reasons could be that they are older in age and don’t want to lock themselves into something long-term that they may not be able to fulfill. For some, they are looking to rebound and showcase their abilities before signing a longer-term deal.

On Jan. 1, players who signed one-year contracts in 2025 become eligible to sign extensions. Many players signed one-year contracts, but only a few garner enough intrigue about a possible early extension.

Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane is now playing his third season with the Detroit Red Wings, and finally, they’ve built a roster strong enough to compete for a playoff spot. Currently, they sit atop the Atlantic Division, and Kane’s six goals and 23 points in 24 games are a big reason why.

At 37 years old, Kane can’t produce as he did during his days with the Chicago Blackhawks, but he is still a nifty playmaker with the ability to contribute on the power play. His Red Wings tenure has witnessed him click just under a point per game rate, scoring 47 goals and 129 points in 146 games.

When discussing the timeline of signing Kane to an extension, two schools of thought occur. His age plays a factor in any contract he signs now, which means being patient and waiting until the off-season has its benefits. At any given time, Kane can suffer an injury, as he did recently, that could become too difficult to recover from and committing to him could be costly.

On the other hand, Kane has signed relatively cost-efficient deals, which means they could move or bury his contract if something like that occurred. Additionally, Kane could garner interest on the free agent market for teams looking to add to their top six. Signing the former 2007 first overall pick to an extension could help avoid an unwanted exit.

Jack Roslovic, C, Edmonton Oilers

It was shocking to everyone when the season started, and Jack Roslovic hadn’t signed a contract yet. Coming off a season where he scored 22 goals with the Carolina Hurricanes, insiders believed a long-term contract with a contending team was a given.

Nothing formulated, and Roslovic had to pivot. Ultimately, he decided to sign a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, and the move is paying off. Through 25 games, the 28-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 18 points.

The Oilers have long needed additional scoring outside of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. With Roslovic, they have a player in his prime who fits in their lineup perfectly. Although he hasn’t played in about a month, it would make plenty of sense for the Oilers to lock up Roslovic as soon as possible.

Corey Perry, RW, Los Angeles Kings

Corey Perry, who signed a $2-million contract with the Los Angeles Kings in the off-season, had to wait to make his debut due to an injury. When he found himself in the lineup, he quickly produced. Since then, it’s been a different story.

In 30 games, he’s scored seven goals and 15 points, but he hasn’t scored a goal in 20 games and has only produced four assists in that time frame. Without time on the first power play unit, the 40-year-old has found it difficult to score, and it gives the Kings every reason to want to wait until the off-season to discuss a contract.

The Kings brought Perry in for his playoff pedigree, and it wouldn’t make much sense to sign him prior to him showing how he can elevate the team in the playoffs.

Marcus Johansson, LW, Minnesota Wild

In his fourth campaign with the Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson is enjoying his best season yet. The 35-year-old was acquired by the Wild from the Washington Capitals at the 2023 trade deadline and posted excellent results, scoring six goals and 18 points in 20 games. The following two seasons saw Johansson produce as a middle-six forward, but this season, he’s turned back the clock.

In 36 games, Johansson has posted 11 goals and 28 points, on pace to eclipse his previous career highs of 24 goals and 58 points.

Like the Red Wings and Kane, age is a factor with a possible extension, but the Wild are considered to be all in, and they need to add and retain skilled forwards. Johansson fits the Wild’s style of play and has the skill to produce offensively.

Jonathan Toews, C, Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews made his long-awaited return to the NHL this season, and it hasn’t gone the way he and the Winnipeg Jets were hoping. He’s scored just three goals and nine points in 35 games, but his defensive play isn’t at the level they were hoping for.

Part of that is that Toews is now 37 years old and over two years removed from playing hockey, but also because the fit with Toews and the Jets isn’t great. Toews needed to sign with a team that would play him as a third or even fourth line center; instead, he was asked to play higher in the lineup (partially due to Adam Lowry’s injury), and he couldn’t keep up.

Of any of the five players, Toews and the Jets' situation is the clearest. Despite being a hometown kid, the best piece of business for the Jets is to wait until the off-season before discussing a new contract and a different role.

