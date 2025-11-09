'He's A Really Special Player': Wild's Marcus Johansson Set To Play In His 1,000th Career NHL Game

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) return home to host the Calgary Flames (4-10-2) for a 7:00 game. It will be the first of five games at home for the Wild.

Tonight also marks Wild forward Marcus Johansson's 1,000th career NHL game.

The native of Sweden will become the 20th Swedish-born player to reach the 1,000 game milestone and the 412th overall player. He will also become the 11th player to play his 1,000th game as a member of the Wild.

"I just think it speaks to his abilities," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Johansson's 1,000th game. "I had him in New Jersey, he still looks the same. But just his fitness level, his ability to skate and his hockey sense. He can play multiple roles. He can play 3-on-3, 4-on-4, penalty kill and power play. So I think his ability allows him to be such a valuable piece to a team."

Johansson, 35, is playing the best hockey of his career right now. He has six goals, eight assists and 14 points in 16 games. Last year he had just one goal in the first 17 games. It took him 57 games to get to six goals last year.

Per NHL Stats, Johansson is only the second player in NHL history to carry an active point streak of eight games or longer into their 1,000th career game. Bobby Hull carried a 16-game streak into his 1,000th game in 1972.

"He's a really special player, and I'm really happy for him," Jonas Brodin said on Johansson. "But yeah, he's a great player. His skating ability is one of the best in the league. I think when he skates, I mean, he's really hard to defend to as a dman, I played against him a lot. So he's a tough player to play against for sure."

Brodin and Johansson are both from Sweden and actually train in the same hometown together during the offseason. Joel Eriksson Ek is also from Sweden and the two of them raved of Johansson's training.

Across 15-plus seasons in the NHL, Johansson has recorded 191 goals, 340 assists and 531 points. He is riding an eight-game point streak that includes five goals and five assists.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Johansson is playing his best hockey right now and is set to play in his 1,000th game at the age of 35.

"I mean, he's a pro. He's been in the league for so long," Brodin said. "We live in the same hometown. He's from my hometown, so we work out a lot together. He's a really professional player. I mean, he's like in shape every year. And yeah, he's just a problem."

Eriksson Ek added: "It just shows to his dedication. How much he prepares and takes care of himself, his body and his mind. Like I said, there's not a lot of people that can do it and I am really happy for him and his family."

